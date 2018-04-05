Road Trip!

What’s taking you guys so long? Thought we were ready to go!!!

I love a road trip. I think. Yeah, I do love going places with you guys.

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
  1. easyweimaraner says:
    April 5, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    oooh and you are to co-pliot? pawsome!!! I’m always banned on the back seat…sigh…

  2. theguster says:
    April 5, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Did you say road trip? Oh my gosh, I wish I could join you! I LOVE road trips! The woman’s voice on our GPS mispronounces the names of so many streets and we laugh about it!

    Have a fun, safe trip. We’ll be waiting to hear all about it when you return home.

  3. WestScott says:
    April 5, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Ours love road trips, too, and we love traveling with them! We’re all looking forward to our annual trip up to a cabin near Lake George. (Love the little back leg that’s hanging down! 😃😃😃 🐾🐾🐾) Have a great time!

  4. Cheryl Page says:
    April 5, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Have a good time! We just got back from the beach, and our Scottie, Torrie was a perfect angel on the trip!

