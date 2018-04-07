Now I know why Angel Stuart had a blog. Maybe one day it’ll be mine, but for the moment, I’m taking it over.
Angel Stuart was wise. He knew that 2-legged folks do some strange things. These things made good stories. I hope my stories are as good as his were.
So here goes. Take a look at these things:
They are called legs. No. Crutches. That’s what they are. Now take a look at this:
It wasn’t my fault. Promise.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
About The Scottie Chronicles
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles
. Bookmark the permalink
.
So I guess this means, no road trip!
So . . . what happened? Haven’t we seen something similar to this before? I think the foot needs a blog of its own!
Oh boy! This should be some story!
Yuck! So sorry!
I am sure Winston is innocent !
It can’t be Sniglet’s fault.
Uh oh!
Our mommy has been hobbling around for months. Lots of luck to you. She has been very cranky.
oh no! hope the peeps feel better soon.You will have to arroooooo to help them get better.