You’ll Get the Hang of it

Posted on April 9, 2018 by

Hey, Winston. Come here.

Yes?

You didn’t finish telling your story the other day. When you took over the blog and showed a picture of my foot. In a splint. With ice on it. In that blue towel.

Huh?

You’re supposed to finish telling the story.

But I said it wasn’t my fault. That’s about it.

Well, no, not really. The world doesn’t revolve around you my precious boy.

I’m not quite sure what that means, but as long as I’m in the clear, there’s not much else to tell. Besides, if it doesn’t have to do with me, then it doesn’t really matter. Right?

We’ll see what happens after I visit the orthopedic specialist tomorrow. Maybe you’ll have a new picture to post.

Why? Is your foot going somewhere? That’d be terrible because then I wouldn’t be able to bite your feet while I chase them. Because you’d be one less foot to bark at. That’d be just awful. I love doing that! But, remember, I didn’t make you hurt your foot. You did that all by yourself while I did what you told me. And watched. You told me to sit and stay. And that’s what I did.

Oh boy. You’ll get the hang of this story telling thing one day. Until then, you’d better stay away from my crutches.

Friends, seems like we’ve been here before. As some of you have pointed out.

 

 

Stay tuned. Winston will have to figure how to tell stories.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
3 Responses to You’ll Get the Hang of it

  1. Kismet says:
    April 9, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    I can teach him. I tell great stories. They may not be true, but they’re great.

    Reply
  2. LB Johnson says:
    April 9, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    We look forward to more of the story!

    Reply
  3. rjkeyedup says:
    April 9, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    Hmmmm Peeptress – the older photos appear to be your left foot. Winston’s story with the crutches looks like the right foot. Are you playing games with us?? Is Winston afraid of the crutches when yo try to move about with them?? Oh dear me…. arroooo from all the Tedeschi’s

    Reply

