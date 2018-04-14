Market Day!

Posted on April 14, 2018 by

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Market Day!

  1. nordhuesn says:
    April 14, 2018 at 10:51 am

    To market, to market to buy a fat…..oh wait, wrong species (Sorry Bacon, etal). He sure sounds excited!

    Reply
  2. Kismet says:
    April 14, 2018 at 11:09 am

    Kali would be on the floor in front of the driver, making it impossible to use the pedals. She’s now restrained in the car for safety reasons.

    Reply
  3. rjkeyedup says:
    April 14, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    Riding up front just like me, Winston…. we who share a May 5th birthday (even though 6 years apart) get treated like royalty! AArroooo – Ozzy

    PS – How is Peeptresse’s ankle??

    Reply
  4. corkscot says:
    April 14, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    Sounds like Sid in the car. It is not safe to ride in the front seat. If the airbag explodes, what will happen to the boy????

    Reply
  5. Kaci says:
    April 14, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    It is nice you love getting into the car to go to market. When Kali and I get in the car it is to go the vet or groomer. Kali whines all the time. I just hide in my lookout seat in the back. However, we both are happy on the way home. Hey Mom – you need to take us fun places so we like our rides like Winston.

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s