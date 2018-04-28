I’ve heard two versions of the grass story: dogs eat it because they like it, or because they don’t feel well.
What’s your take?
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar.
The dogs I’ve had since I was a child have, at one time or another, eaten grass. I do think it is because they don’t feel well. If they liked it, wouldn’t they be eating it every chance they could?
Good point!
Both! I, Banks, eat it because I need some tummy medicine. It makes me barf and then I feel much better! My little brother Sherlock just likes to pull it out of the ground. “Ya know there is wonderful dirt under this stuff,” he is always telling me. I myself don’t see the attraction.
Banks & Sherlock
Arooooooooo to that!
Nothing like sweet spring grass!
It IS that time of year!
I’ve only seen them eat it when not feeling well. But, a puppy may be just “tasting”. The Spring grass does have a sweet smell.