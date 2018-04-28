Grass

I’ve heard two versions of the grass story: dogs eat it because they like it, or because they don’t feel well.

What’s your take?

7 Responses to Grass

  1. theguster says:
    April 28, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    The dogs I’ve had since I was a child have, at one time or another, eaten grass. I do think it is because they don’t feel well. If they liked it, wouldn’t they be eating it every chance they could?

  2. Banks and Sherlock says:
    April 28, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Both! I, Banks, eat it because I need some tummy medicine. It makes me barf and then I feel much better! My little brother Sherlock just likes to pull it out of the ground. “Ya know there is wonderful dirt under this stuff,” he is always telling me. I myself don’t see the attraction.

    Banks & Sherlock

  3. Sharon Nowfel says:
    April 28, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    Nothing like sweet spring grass!

  4. nordhuesn says:
    April 28, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    I’ve only seen them eat it when not feeling well. But, a puppy may be just “tasting”. The Spring grass does have a sweet smell.

