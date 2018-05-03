Funny What You Keep

Winston seems right at home at the temporary townhouse doesn’t he?
Today is furniture moving day. That means emptying drawers and shelves. Fun. Uh, no.
But it is fun to find things that have been stashed away for years and years.
Why have we kept Stuart’s cremation receipt?
I understand his eyebrows and a big shock of his white hair. And his baby teeth.
And BoBo’s eyebrows. And the gajillion collars. And the Thundershirt. And the Ralph Lauren grey cashmere turtleneck sweater when BoBo had his belly shaved after the mass in his liver was discovered. I was determined to keep him warm on our walks that January. And I didn’t care what it cost. It was on sale. Easy decision.
As hard as this process is, it’s a learning experience.
Glad you’re with us Mr. Winston!!!
I kept such things too… ;O)))
Good. I’m in great company!
I can relate to everything you’ve said. Having moved 1 1/2 years ago from a home I loved and lived in for 33 years, a word of caution is in order. While packing and going through things, you should resist the idea to ‘clean out and throw things away’ or find another home for them. I did that with a few things and regret it now. And I was warned NOT to! If in doubt, keep it – bring it with you and when you’re settled in your new forever home, you may look upon these things again as being precious and important. And if you don’t, then you can dispose of them.
That’s so wise. Thank you!
Oh, so many memories. Winston will no doubt make this move a bit easier. We have all the ashes of the previous kiddies (not human) upstairs. Every so often I think of scattering them, but then the thought vanishes, not ready to part just yet. Winston will give you so much joy and laughter, enjoy!
The threesome approach works: Trash, Donate, Keep… So as you do this last purge, make three piles & hopefully the keep pile will be the smallest! And maybe now is the time to get rid of some of the artifacts of Stuart and Bobo’s trauma times…
I have the old worn out cheap toy that was Mr Bailey’s absolute favorite. Can’t bear to let it go
hugs
PugRanch Mom
It is hard to give up things that our dearest friend used in their lifetime.
Yup, we have locks of fur and their collars. Also feathers.
Momma saves fur.
aawww! Mom has kept several things like that over the years as well from the furbabies. They are always with you ((hogs and snout kisses)). And we are glad you have Winston too ❤ XOXO – Bacon