Winston seems right at home at the temporary townhouse doesn’t he?

Today is furniture moving day. That means emptying drawers and shelves. Fun. Uh, no.

But it is fun to find things that have been stashed away for years and years.

Why have we kept Stuart’s cremation receipt?

I understand his eyebrows and a big shock of his white hair. And his baby teeth.

And BoBo’s eyebrows. And the gajillion collars. And the Thundershirt. And the Ralph Lauren grey cashmere turtleneck sweater when BoBo had his belly shaved after the mass in his liver was discovered. I was determined to keep him warm on our walks that January. And I didn’t care what it cost. It was on sale. Easy decision.

As hard as this process is, it’s a learning experience.

Glad you’re with us Mr. Winston!!!

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
11 Responses to Funny What You Keep

  1. easyweimaraner says:
    May 3, 2018 at 10:36 am

    I kept such things too… ;O)))

  2. theguster says:
    May 3, 2018 at 10:42 am

    I can relate to everything you’ve said. Having moved 1 1/2 years ago from a home I loved and lived in for 33 years, a word of caution is in order. While packing and going through things, you should resist the idea to ‘clean out and throw things away’ or find another home for them. I did that with a few things and regret it now. And I was warned NOT to! If in doubt, keep it – bring it with you and when you’re settled in your new forever home, you may look upon these things again as being precious and important. And if you don’t, then you can dispose of them.

  3. nordhuesn says:
    May 3, 2018 at 11:25 am

    Oh, so many memories. Winston will no doubt make this move a bit easier. We have all the ashes of the previous kiddies (not human) upstairs. Every so often I think of scattering them, but then the thought vanishes, not ready to part just yet. Winston will give you so much joy and laughter, enjoy!

  4. rjkeyedup says:
    May 3, 2018 at 11:56 am

    The threesome approach works: Trash, Donate, Keep… So as you do this last purge, make three piles & hopefully the keep pile will be the smallest! And maybe now is the time to get rid of some of the artifacts of Stuart and Bobo’s trauma times…

  5. Idaho PugRanch says:
    May 3, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    I have the old worn out cheap toy that was Mr Bailey’s absolute favorite. Can’t bear to let it go
    hugs
    PugRanch Mom

  6. corkscot says:
    May 3, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    It is hard to give up things that our dearest friend used in their lifetime.

  7. Kismet says:
    May 3, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Yup, we have locks of fur and their collars. Also feathers.

  9. Piglove says:
    May 4, 2018 at 8:56 am

    aawww! Mom has kept several things like that over the years as well from the furbabies. They are always with you ((hogs and snout kisses)). And we are glad you have Winston too ❤ XOXO – Bacon

