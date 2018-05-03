Funny What You Keep

Winston seems right at home at the temporary townhouse doesn’t he?

Today is furniture moving day. That means emptying drawers and shelves. Fun. Uh, no.

But it is fun to find things that have been stashed away for years and years.

Why have we kept Stuart’s cremation receipt?

I understand his eyebrows and a big shock of his white hair. And his baby teeth.

And BoBo’s eyebrows. And the gajillion collars. And the Thundershirt. And the Ralph Lauren grey cashmere turtleneck sweater when BoBo had his belly shaved after the mass in his liver was discovered. I was determined to keep him warm on our walks that January. And I didn’t care what it cost. It was on sale. Easy decision.

As hard as this process is, it’s a learning experience.

Glad you’re with us Mr. Winston!!!