Cinco de Winston!

Raise your favorite glass to Winston today. He’s 1 year old and has been officially indoctrinated into the wearing of celebratory headgear.

Thanks go out to his pal Lisa who presented him with his light-up birthday hat.

Love you Winston! Happy Birthday!!!

Your gift from me is your very own Instagram account.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
13 Responses to Cinco de Winston!

  1. theguster says:
    May 5, 2018 at 8:59 am

    Yippeee! Happy Birthday, Winston! You are now a BIG One-Year Old! 😃 We will drink a toast to you today and send our love and wishes for a happy, fun-filled day! Party hearty! 🎂💕💕

    Reply
  2. nordhuesn says:
    May 5, 2018 at 10:10 am

    We can tell he loves the hat! Happy Birthday Winston! Hopefuly the Peeps have some of that tequila left from the moving box to drink a salute to you. Feliz Cumpleanos!

    Reply
  3. WestScott says:
    May 5, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Happy 1st Birthday Winston!!!! While we like seeing you in your light-up birthday hat, from the pictures I can’t say as though I agree you feel the same way. You’d probably prefer a cake you could eat. Oh well, at least you’re a good sport about the hat, and wearing it for the photos will get you far. Have a great day!

    Reply
  4. Kismet says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    Born on Cinco de Mayo? Kyla (born in Mexico) would approve.

    Reply
  5. rjkeyedup says:
    May 5, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Hey Winston – Happy Birthday!!! I’m 7 today – heard they got peanut butter frosty paws for dessert…
    Much Love, Ozzy … and Callie AARROOOOOO!!!

    Reply
  6. Rufusmom says:
    May 5, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    Happy birthday Winston! So you do look like you would be a lot happier if that cake were edible instead of wearable:-) oh and Rufus asked me to tell you Arrroooooo, too. ( that Scotty talk for happy birthday )

    Reply
  7. Sue Ellen says:
    May 5, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    How wonderful …♪ Happy Birthday ♪ to you ♪ dear Winston ! ☺

    Reply
  8. Roxanne Huckstep says:
    May 5, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    Happy Happy 1st Birthday on Cinco de Mayo Winston !!!! We wish you many more healthy and blessed years.
    Roxanne, Callie, Mandy & Yadi

    Reply
  9. Mr. H. says:
    May 5, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    Happy Birthday Winston! You look simply adorable.

    Reply
  10. Donna says:
    May 6, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Happy Birthday Winston!! Hope you have a very special day full of fun things to do. Love your hat!!

    Reply
  11. corkscot says:
    May 6, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    HAPPY BIRTHDAY WINSTON. You don’t look any happier wearing a hat than my Scotties.

    Reply

