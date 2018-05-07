Me and Sniglet

Y’all remember Sniglet. She and Stuart were buds. She needs the power of the paw. She’s a 13-year-old grand lady who has the C-word. I’m very sad about that.
And since I’m only 1, I think it’s the first time I’ve ever felt sad. And it doesn’t feel good.
to feel sad is like swallowing a big stone what sits in our stomach and will not go away… it is a bad feeling I agree… and I cross all 4 paws for your friend Sniglet…
Thank you my friend I’ve never met. Sad is bad. Hope you’re not sad.
So sorry to hear about the “Sniglet” dog – hope she will live out his days to the fullest! You be good to her and help her too!! – Humphrey & Cherry
Finley here: I don’t know what sad feels like either since I am only one year old myself. My peep reads me your blog everyday, and we both agree that easyweimaraner described what sad is best.
Please know the peep and I will cross our paws and hands in prayer for Sniglet every day!
Skye and I praying for Sniglet to get better. I’m sure Stuart is praying for her too.
So sorry to hear about your friend. We will keep her in our thoughts.
Sending Sniglet POTP from all of us here at MTM.
Luvs
Marty and the Gang
We’re keeping all of you in our thoughts and prayers. Hugs and wags.
Abby Lab and her family the Johnson’s
I hope Sniglet kicks it out of her. We’ve lost too many to cancer, just here were Kenzie and Kyla and many more out in Blogville.
Dat really stinks, lotsa POTP for her.
Sending double power of the paw!!! Dear Sniglet…..