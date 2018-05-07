Me and Sniglet

Y’all remember Sniglet. She and Stuart were buds. She needs the power of the paw. She’s a 13-year-old grand lady who has the C-word. I’m very sad about that.

And since I’m only 1, I think it’s the first time I’ve ever felt sad. And it doesn’t feel good.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
11 Responses to Me and Sniglet

  1. easyweimaraner says:
    May 7, 2018 at 11:44 am

    to feel sad is like swallowing a big stone what sits in our stomach and will not go away… it is a bad feeling I agree… and I cross all 4 paws for your friend Sniglet…

  2. Humphrey & Cherry says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    So sorry to hear about the “Sniglet” dog – hope she will live out his days to the fullest! You be good to her and help her too!! – Humphrey & Cherry

  3. theguster says:
    May 7, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    Finley here: I don’t know what sad feels like either since I am only one year old myself. My peep reads me your blog everyday, and we both agree that easyweimaraner described what sad is best.
    Please know the peep and I will cross our paws and hands in prayer for Sniglet every day!

  4. Donna says:
    May 7, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    Skye and I praying for Sniglet to get better. I’m sure Stuart is praying for her too.

  5. corkscot says:
    May 7, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    So sorry to hear about your friend. We will keep her in our thoughts.

  6. Marty the Manx says:
    May 7, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    Sending Sniglet POTP from all of us here at MTM.
    Luvs
    Marty and the Gang

  7. LB Johnson says:
    May 7, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    We’re keeping all of you in our thoughts and prayers. Hugs and wags.

    Abby Lab and her family the Johnson’s

  8. Kismet says:
    May 7, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    I hope Sniglet kicks it out of her. We’ve lost too many to cancer, just here were Kenzie and Kyla and many more out in Blogville.

  9. Kinley Westie says:
    May 8, 2018 at 1:35 am

    Dat really stinks, lotsa POTP for her.

  10. rjkeyedup says:
    May 8, 2018 at 7:24 am

    Sending double power of the paw!!! Dear Sniglet…..

