Today’s the Day

Something’s up with the two-legged ones. I think today’s the last day in the house. Wow.
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Oh Dear Winston, are they crying??? maybe you should aaroooo to help them out…
Well then, you could ‘help’ by wagging your tail, showing them lots of love, staying close as long as you’re not in the way, and licks and kisses. Yes, kisses are very important! Show them you’re happy and excited to begin the new adventure! Our paws and fingers are crossed it will be a good day for you three! 🚙 🔐
Just think you are going to be THE brightest beacon for them in this new journey! Scotties have broad shoulders, so we know you are up to the task. You are the joy in their lives now. Keep close so they aren’t too sad.
Make sure to keep them well in hand – moving is traumatic – you can be the ‘focus’ for the new home! Humphrey & Cherry
The picture looks like they’re putting everything in garbage cans and leaving them on the street.
I hope your new house is super wonderful!
Abby Lab
For those of us who have been following for a while, it’s our last day in the house, too! We’ll all be going on a new adventure with you!