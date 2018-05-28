Snoozy

Can’t help but snooze on a drizzly day, can you?

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
8 Responses to Snoozy

  1. rjkeyedup says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Well Winston, I see you do the head turned sideways on the floor, just like me! We scotties know the best way to snooze…. AArroooo! Love, Ozzy

  2. Humphrey & Cherry says:
    May 28, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    Humphrey is right there with you on the ‘snooze’ part – Grandma Cherry also! Great for this crazy kind of weather – that snooze!! – Humphrey & Cherr6

  3. WestScott says:
    May 28, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    A snooze is always welcome (especially on a drizzly day), and necessary to recharge those batteries for the next adventure!!!

  4. theguster says:
    May 28, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    What is it about the rain that can put us to sleep? Even my peep can’t keep her eyes open!

  5. rubytheairedale says:
    May 28, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    Looks like a good spot to me! never have that front door outta your sight! ☺
    Kisses,
    Ruby ♥

  6. Kismet says:
    May 29, 2018 at 12:03 am

    It’s not precipitating here at all. I’ll have to stay awake for a long time.

  7. easyweimaraner says:
    May 29, 2018 at 1:35 am

    I#m with you… such days are made to sleep them off ;O)

  8. Piglove says:
    May 29, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    You look so cozy sweet friend! XOXO – Bacon

