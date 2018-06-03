I used to like these

I wore these shoes out to dinner last night. I used to like them. Then Winston decided he liked them too.
Just like he liked these rubber sandals.
And my comfy slippers.
Why chew on this?
Or this?
Or even this cow hoof?
When you’ve got Peep shoes?
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Years ago, the first lesson my Scottie taught me was put your shoes in the closet where they belong. She never went in the closet to get them even it door was open, but leave them out and she would destroy one of the pair every time
You are singing my song! Finley has a shoe fetish, especially when I am wearing them. He goes after my rubber-sole Skechers in any style or color, and he gets ‘time out’ in his crate for that. Once he’s out, he’ll go right back for them. He has chewed up 3 pairs of other shoes already, which was my own fault for not putting them away. He also loves shoe laces, which I no longer use. I guess that it’s just part of the joys of Scotties!
Dad peep never learned the lesson, but once one of mom’s got chewed, she hid them in a dark room. We like the taste of old feet 😉
That darn Winston! It’s a good thing he’s so darn cute!
Those scottie teeth are fierce!