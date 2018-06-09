Such a Sweet Boy

We just got home from the Farmers’ Market and I have to say how proud we are of our little man. He wasn’t pissy this morning. Didn’t try to take anybody down. No barking unless it was Good Morning Buddy! He even walked. No sitting to ponder. Not that pondering is a bad thing. People are recognizing him saying, “Hey! How are ya Winston?”

It’s a good thing. I could just eat him up.