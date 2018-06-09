Such a Sweet Boy

We just got home from the Farmers’ Market and I have to say how proud we are of our little man. He wasn’t pissy this morning. Didn’t try to take anybody down. No barking unless it was Good Morning Buddy! He even walked. No sitting to ponder. Not that pondering is a bad thing. People are recognizing him saying, “Hey! How are ya Winston?”
It’s a good thing. I could just eat him up.
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
When she was seven months old, we took Kyla to Palm Springs, California. There were no thoughts of not bringing her to a huge outdoor affair. She walked right up to an adult Rottweiler and said “hello”. The Rottie’s peep was impressed because most smaller dogs were intimidated.
Yes, sometimes they surprise us with their reaction and behavior to things. Finley loves his walk, but if we see a neighbor on foot or stopping their car, he’s content to sit patiently while we chat, and a big fuss is made over him, and then we begin walking again! The good days outnumber the bad ones, and that’s all that matters!
Hi Nan, He is a sweet Scottie ! Now you don’t have to trade him in for a couple of hedgehogs ! BTW – assuming you have more capability on your TV other than rabbit ears – a GREAT movie to see is “Peter Rabbit” I thought of you 5 mins after it started….
Ron (Mr. Peep)
Someone is growing up.
Sounds like a good time Winston!