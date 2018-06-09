Such a Sweet Boy

Posted on June 9, 2018 by

We just got home from the Farmers’ Market and I have to say how proud we are of our little man. He wasn’t pissy this morning. Didn’t try to take anybody down. No barking unless it was Good Morning Buddy! He even walked. No sitting to ponder. Not that pondering is a bad thing. People are recognizing him saying, “Hey! How are ya Winston?”

It’s a good thing. I could just eat him up.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Such a Sweet Boy

  1. Kismet says:
    June 9, 2018 at 11:06 am

    When she was seven months old, we took Kyla to Palm Springs, California. There were no thoughts of not bringing her to a huge outdoor affair. She walked right up to an adult Rottweiler and said “hello”. The Rottie’s peep was impressed because most smaller dogs were intimidated.

    Reply
  2. theguster says:
    June 9, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    Yes, sometimes they surprise us with their reaction and behavior to things. Finley loves his walk, but if we see a neighbor on foot or stopping their car, he’s content to sit patiently while we chat, and a big fuss is made over him, and then we begin walking again! The good days outnumber the bad ones, and that’s all that matters!

    Reply
  3. rjkeyedup says:
    June 9, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Hi Nan, He is a sweet Scottie ! Now you don’t have to trade him in for a couple of hedgehogs ! BTW – assuming you have more capability on your TV other than rabbit ears – a GREAT movie to see is “Peter Rabbit” I thought of you 5 mins after it started….

    Ron (Mr. Peep)

    >

    Reply
  4. corkscot says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    Someone is growing up.

    Reply
  5. Kinley Westie says:
    June 9, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Sounds like a good time Winston!

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s