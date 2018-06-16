Apres Farmers market. Winston’s worn out.
Apres Farmers market. Winston’s worn out.
|Pam on Worn out
|Humphrey & Cherr… on Worn out
|Rufusmom on Worn out
|Kismet on Worn out
|rjkeyedup on Worn out
|theguster on Worn out
|WestScott on Worn out
|Humphrey & Cherr… on Such a Sweet Boy
|rubytheairedale on Such a Sweet Boy
|Jackie on Such a Sweet Boy
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
I’m sure that when Winston’s at the Farmers Market he’s the “Ambassador”, and that job is very tiring!
Shopping is always tiring! Maybe some Farmers Market green beans will be on the menu for his dinner?
So many smells and peeps tired him out! LOL .
I bet he was a hit with everyone. Kyla loved crowds and attention.
I’m not familiar with that farmers market. Where is it? I’d love to have Rufus go with me but most of the ones I know don’t allow dogs in.
Cute!
Hot day? Time for some belly down time on the cool tile floor.