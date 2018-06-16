Worn out

Posted on June 16, 2018 by

Apres Farmers market. Winston’s worn out.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
7 Responses to Worn out

  1. WestScott says:
    June 16, 2018 at 9:39 am

    I’m sure that when Winston’s at the Farmers Market he’s the “Ambassador”, and that job is very tiring!

  2. theguster says:
    June 16, 2018 at 9:56 am

    Shopping is always tiring! Maybe some Farmers Market green beans will be on the menu for his dinner?

  3. rjkeyedup says:
    June 16, 2018 at 10:38 am

    So many smells and peeps tired him out! LOL .

  4. Kismet says:
    June 16, 2018 at 10:46 am

    I bet he was a hit with everyone. Kyla loved crowds and attention.

  5. Rufusmom says:
    June 16, 2018 at 11:21 am

    I’m not familiar with that farmers market. Where is it? I’d love to have Rufus go with me but most of the ones I know don’t allow dogs in.

  6. Humphrey & Cherry says:
    June 16, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    Cute!

  7. Pam says:
    June 17, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Hot day? Time for some belly down time on the cool tile floor.

