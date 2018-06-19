Hi Friends

Now what do I do?

Well, it’s been a while since you said anything to your friends. What’s on your mind?

I’d say Hi Friends.

Yes, and what else?

Um. Nothing.

Really Winston? You’ve got nothing to share? Nothing to say?

I never said that Peepstress.

Well, at least you’re calling me Peepstress. That’s a good start my boy. Love you.

Love you too Peepstress.

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
7 Responses to Hi Friends

  1. theguster says:
    June 19, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Oh, how sweet!

    Reply
  2. WestScott says:
    June 19, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Of course you LOVE each other! And you NEED each other!

    Reply
  3. nordhuesn says:
    June 19, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    A man of few words, but great presence!

    Reply
  4. Kinley Westie says:
    June 19, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    When you are dat cute, ya don’t need to say anything.

    Reply
  5. LB Johnson says:
    June 19, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    He is SUCH a cutie!!

    Abby Lab

    Reply
  6. Kismet says:
    June 19, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    A Scottie with nothing to say and no opinion?

    Reply
  7. Sue Ellen says:
    June 20, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Such a sweet little fella. Ahhhh, the adventures he will have with you. Yes, I know Winston loves you, just as you love him.

    Reply

