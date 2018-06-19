Now what do I do?
Well, it’s been a while since you said anything to your friends. What’s on your mind?
I’d say Hi Friends.
Yes, and what else?
Um. Nothing.
Really Winston? You’ve got nothing to share? Nothing to say?
I never said that Peepstress.
Well, at least you’re calling me Peepstress. That’s a good start my boy. Love you.
Love you too Peepstress.
About The Scottie Chronicles
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Oh, how sweet!
Of course you LOVE each other! And you NEED each other!
A man of few words, but great presence!
When you are dat cute, ya don’t need to say anything.
He is SUCH a cutie!!
Abby Lab
A Scottie with nothing to say and no opinion?
Such a sweet little fella. Ahhhh, the adventures he will have with you. Yes, I know Winston loves you, just as you love him.