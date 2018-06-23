Hi Friends. Again.

Hi Friends. Winston here. Sherlock and I are having a big time. That’s his butt in the picture in case you didn’t recognize him.
This morning we terrorized some dogs at the dog park. The 2-legged ones aren’t big on dog parks, but now that we live in an apartment, they feel sorry for me that I don’t run around free.
I hate to be the bearer of sad news, but I didn’t run free at our other house.
Oh well.
And, hey, the little park is part of our neighborhood so who can argue with that.
Hope you have a nice day.
About The Scottie Chronicles
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Tell Peeptress you can run free in the house, up and down the stairs…. what is better is long walks! So many new smells and places to see just walking up and down the neighborhood, on a leash, maybe meeting new kids and peeps. That’s what’s fun for us! Ozzy & Callie
Well from the looks of it, both of you had a great time at the dog park and you’re catching some much needed ZZZZZZZ’s. Exhaustion will do that!
Looks to me looking me like Winston and Sherlock are doing some much needed recharging of their batteries for their next big adventure!