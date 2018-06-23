Hi Friends. Again.

Hi Friends. Winston here. Sherlock and I are having a big time. That’s his butt in the picture in case you didn’t recognize him.

This morning we terrorized some dogs at the dog park. The 2-legged ones aren’t big on dog parks, but now that we live in an apartment, they feel sorry for me that I don’t run around free.

I hate to be the bearer of sad news, but I didn’t run free at our other house.

Oh well.

And, hey, the little park is part of our neighborhood so who can argue with that.

Hope you have a nice day.