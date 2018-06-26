Why do they call it spa day? I had my hairs stripped yesterday and my toenails clipped and a bandanna tied around my neck.
That’s about it.
The two-legged ones were aghast at my eyebrows. They’re a little short.
But I like ’em that way. What do you think?
About The Scottie Chronicles
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
you look fantabulous… and pawfect to start into a terrierfic summer!
WOW! Winston, I think you look SO handsome! You have such beautiful eyes and this way we can see them better. It is said that ‘eyes are the windows to our soul’, and yours show us your heart, goodness and love!
You look wonderful The eyebrows are perfect.
Abby Lab
I like being able to see your eyes. What a good looking Scottie.
all set for the summer with a new hairdo… tell Peeptress those eyebrows grow back faster than anything! Like your bandana… I just got groomed too and have a bandana that Mom says looks like a Hawaiian shirt LOL
Beautiful!
Winston, you look pawsitively handsome! Your brows are wonderful and everyone can see your beautiful eyes. The brows, and everything else, will grow back quickly, and then it will time for another spa day!
As long as they didn’t mess with those beautiful whiskers you have growing.
Hi, Winston. Mac here. We think you look handsome, and Helen especially likes that second photo your scribe posted. About the eyebrows….this happened to me, too, and Helen had to have a talk with the groomer. Personally, I like ’em short, but she thinks the longer eyebrows are so Scottie. Now mine have grown back, and yours will, too. Stay cool!
Did you get water-boarded in addition to complete the job?