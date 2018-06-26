Spa Day

Posted on June 26, 2018 by

Why do they call it spa day? I had my hairs stripped yesterday and my toenails clipped and a bandanna tied around my neck.

That’s about it.

The two-legged ones were aghast at my eyebrows. They’re a little short.

But I like ’em that way. What do you think?

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Spa Day

  1. easyweimaraner says:
    June 26, 2018 at 8:21 am

    you look fantabulous… and pawfect to start into a terrierfic summer!

    Reply
  2. theguster says:
    June 26, 2018 at 8:28 am

    WOW! Winston, I think you look SO handsome! You have such beautiful eyes and this way we can see them better. It is said that ‘eyes are the windows to our soul’, and yours show us your heart, goodness and love!

    Reply
  3. LB Johnson says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:13 am

    You look wonderful The eyebrows are perfect.

    Abby Lab

    Reply
  4. bentley2 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:19 am

    I like being able to see your eyes. What a good looking Scottie.

    Reply
  5. rjkeyedup says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:43 am

    all set for the summer with a new hairdo… tell Peeptress those eyebrows grow back faster than anything! Like your bandana… I just got groomed too and have a bandana that Mom says looks like a Hawaiian shirt LOL

    Reply
  6. Cheryl Page says:
    June 26, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Beautiful!

    Reply
  7. WestScott says:
    June 26, 2018 at 10:00 am

    Winston, you look pawsitively handsome! Your brows are wonderful and everyone can see your beautiful eyes. The brows, and everything else, will grow back quickly, and then it will time for another spa day!

    Reply
  8. Rufusmom says:
    June 26, 2018 at 10:22 am

    As long as they didn’t mess with those beautiful whiskers you have growing.

    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    June 26, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Hi, Winston. Mac here. We think you look handsome, and Helen especially likes that second photo your scribe posted. About the eyebrows….this happened to me, too, and Helen had to have a talk with the groomer. Personally, I like ’em short, but she thinks the longer eyebrows are so Scottie. Now mine have grown back, and yours will, too. Stay cool!

    Reply
  10. Kismet says:
    June 26, 2018 at 10:25 am

    Did you get water-boarded in addition to complete the job?

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s