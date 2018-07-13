Run Free Sniglet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Sniglet and Stuart are together again.

She’d been dealing with a mass pressing on her abdomen. You can even see it protruding from her side in the photo of her and Winston. She looks so tired in that photo.

We were away. Knowing she’d been ill, I texted Auntie Meredith on the way home to ask about her Tuesday night only to learn I was about an hour too late.

The decision must have been gutwrenching, but Auntie had no choice. It was the humane thing to do. Breathing and sleeping were so difficult for Snigs at that point.

No doubt Stuart was waiting for her to cross the bridge. He and many, many friends welcomed her as she slowly sauntered across. A bit afraid, but calm I’m sure. Once those two saw each other, I’m sure they howled and ArrOOOOOed til the wee hours.

They’re probably still howling at each other in delight.

Such a nice thought that they’re together. Disease free. Happy go lucky. And sniffin’ butts.

Here’s sniffin’ at you pretty girl. Miss Sniglet. There will never be another.