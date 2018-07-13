Run Free Sniglet

Posted on July 13, 2018 by

 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Sniglet and Stuart are together again.

She’d been dealing with a mass pressing on her abdomen. You can even see it protruding from her side in the photo of her and Winston. She looks so tired in that photo.

We were away.  Knowing she’d been ill, I texted Auntie Meredith on the way home to ask about her Tuesday night only to learn I was about an hour too late.

The decision must have been gutwrenching, but Auntie had no choice. It was the humane thing to do. Breathing and sleeping were so difficult for Snigs at that point.

No doubt Stuart was waiting for her to cross the bridge. He and many, many friends welcomed her as she slowly sauntered across. A bit afraid, but calm I’m sure. Once those two saw each other, I’m sure they howled and ArrOOOOOed til the wee hours.

They’re probably still howling at each other in delight.

Such a nice thought that they’re together. Disease free. Happy go lucky. And sniffin’ butts.

Here’s sniffin’ at you pretty girl. Miss Sniglet. There will never be another.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

15 Responses to Run Free Sniglet

  1. rachelmankowitz says:
    July 13, 2018 at 9:21 am

    I’m so sorry for your loss, but the greeting on the other side sounds beautiful.

    Reply
  2. Wylie and Ruby says:
    July 13, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Oh, how very sad. We always felt like Sniglet lived next door to us too! Wylie and Ruby send their heartfelt condolences.

    Reply
  3. Matilda the Boxer says:
    July 13, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Oh, that’s so sad. I’m glad they’re together again but sorry for Auntie.

    Reply
  4. Sherlock and Banks says:
    July 13, 2018 at 10:01 am

    So Sad, but sooooo happy that Stuart has his sweetie with him! ARooo!

    Reply
  5. Elizabeth Davis says:
    July 13, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Sniglets passing brings a tear to my eyes…remembering our sweet pets on the other side but also thankful for the time we’ve had these loving souls around us to enrich our lives….please let Sniglets peeps know i’m so sorry for there loss and for you and Winston also.

    Reply
  6. Kismet says:
    July 13, 2018 at 10:44 am

    We knew she wasn’t well so it isn’t unexpected. This will put a damper on the entire weekend.

    Reply
  7. Daisy says:
    July 13, 2018 at 11:36 am

    Oh 😢 We just have to say Sniglet is the happiest dog name that always brought a smile to our face. We always loved hearing about her. ❤️
    oxox
    Daisy

    Reply
  8. Kismet says:
    July 13, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    The peep is honoring Sniglet today. He’s wearing his StuShirt all day.

    Reply
  9. LB Johnson says:
    July 13, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    We are so sad to read this, but she was ready to join her friend. Bless in the coming tough days ahead. The Johnson Family (Abby Lab)

    Reply
  10. Humphrey & Cherry says:
    July 13, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    Humphrey and Cherry send the condolences to the family – to Stuart (up there already) and to Winston. We hope they will be happy playing again in the Rainbow Bridge land.

    Reply
  11. Donna says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Skye and I are so sorry to hear about Sniglet. We know Sniglet and Stuart are spending lots of fun time together.

    Reply
  12. rjkeyedup says:
    July 13, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Deepest sympathy from the Tedeschi Pack… know that Mac has nosed his way at the bridge to join in the welcome for Sniglet! And sure that Tog and Jessie and Watson are there as well. Although their lives are short in comparison, the love they give us is so overwhelming, it makes every moment of our lives together worthwhile. xxoo

    Reply
  13. corkscot says:
    July 13, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    Too many friends have gone on the bridge. We have to be thankful for all of the days we have our dear companions. Farewell Sniglet and kisses to Winston.

    Reply
  14. WestScott says:
    July 14, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Rest In Peace, sweet Sniglet. The only pain and discomfort now is what is felt by your Peeps and those who knew and loved you. Stuart will greet you and show you all you’ll need to know for this new chapter.

    Reply
  15. rubytheairedale says:
    July 14, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Oh noes. So sorry to hear abouts Sniglet. Butts, like you said, she is with her buddies and sniffin’ butts! that sounds like funs. Sendin’ lots of AireZens to the peeps {{{hugs}}}
    Kisses,
    Ruby ♥

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s