Run Free Sniglet

Sniglet and Stuart are together again.
She’d been dealing with a mass pressing on her abdomen. You can even see it protruding from her side in the photo of her and Winston. She looks so tired in that photo.
We were away. Knowing she’d been ill, I texted Auntie Meredith on the way home to ask about her Tuesday night only to learn I was about an hour too late.
The decision must have been gutwrenching, but Auntie had no choice. It was the humane thing to do. Breathing and sleeping were so difficult for Snigs at that point.
No doubt Stuart was waiting for her to cross the bridge. He and many, many friends welcomed her as she slowly sauntered across. A bit afraid, but calm I’m sure. Once those two saw each other, I’m sure they howled and ArrOOOOOed til the wee hours.
They’re probably still howling at each other in delight.
Such a nice thought that they’re together. Disease free. Happy go lucky. And sniffin’ butts.
Here’s sniffin’ at you pretty girl. Miss Sniglet. There will never be another.
I’m so sorry for your loss, but the greeting on the other side sounds beautiful.
Oh, how very sad. We always felt like Sniglet lived next door to us too! Wylie and Ruby send their heartfelt condolences.
Oh, that’s so sad. I’m glad they’re together again but sorry for Auntie.
So Sad, but sooooo happy that Stuart has his sweetie with him! ARooo!
Sniglets passing brings a tear to my eyes…remembering our sweet pets on the other side but also thankful for the time we’ve had these loving souls around us to enrich our lives….please let Sniglets peeps know i’m so sorry for there loss and for you and Winston also.
We knew she wasn’t well so it isn’t unexpected. This will put a damper on the entire weekend.
Oh 😢 We just have to say Sniglet is the happiest dog name that always brought a smile to our face. We always loved hearing about her. ❤️
oxox
Daisy
The peep is honoring Sniglet today. He’s wearing his StuShirt all day.
We are so sad to read this, but she was ready to join her friend. Bless in the coming tough days ahead. The Johnson Family (Abby Lab)
Humphrey and Cherry send the condolences to the family – to Stuart (up there already) and to Winston. We hope they will be happy playing again in the Rainbow Bridge land.
Skye and I are so sorry to hear about Sniglet. We know Sniglet and Stuart are spending lots of fun time together.
Deepest sympathy from the Tedeschi Pack… know that Mac has nosed his way at the bridge to join in the welcome for Sniglet! And sure that Tog and Jessie and Watson are there as well. Although their lives are short in comparison, the love they give us is so overwhelming, it makes every moment of our lives together worthwhile. xxoo
Too many friends have gone on the bridge. We have to be thankful for all of the days we have our dear companions. Farewell Sniglet and kisses to Winston.
Rest In Peace, sweet Sniglet. The only pain and discomfort now is what is felt by your Peeps and those who knew and loved you. Stuart will greet you and show you all you’ll need to know for this new chapter.
Oh noes. So sorry to hear abouts Sniglet. Butts, like you said, she is with her buddies and sniffin’ butts! that sounds like funs. Sendin’ lots of AireZens to the peeps {{{hugs}}}
Kisses,
Ruby ♥