Got a Scratch Right There…..

Posted on July 23, 2018 by

Ahhh. That feels better! ArrOOOO!

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in Dog Blogs, dog photography, dogs, The Scottie Chronicles and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Got a Scratch Right There…..

  1. easyweimaraner says:
    July 23, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    that is what people really mean when they wrote the word ROFL in a chat or a message, right?

    Reply
  2. Kismet says:
    July 23, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    There are no ticks or fleas here in the desert.

    Reply
  3. WestScott says:
    July 23, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    This made me really smile 😃😃😃😃😃

    Reply
  4. theguster says:
    July 23, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    My goodness, when Winston was done ( timed at almost 60 seconds) even I felt better! 😍

    Reply
  5. Princess Leah xxx says:
    July 23, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    Ahhhhh, such a pleasure to get that itch satisfactorily scratched
    Loves and licky kisses
    Princess Leah xxx

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s