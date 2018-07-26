2 Weeks and Counting

This precious face won’t be so happy in a couple of weeks. We’ve decided it’s time for him to be neutered. It’s the right thing to do for his health.

Hope his wonderful little personality won’t change too much. Wonder if he’ll still be a “foot dog” – he STILL goes after my feet around 7:00 at night. After sleeping all day. TIME TO EAT THE 2-LEGGED ONE’S FEET!!!! he must say about that time.

Hang in there little buddy. August 7 will come and go before you know it. And you’ll be just fine!