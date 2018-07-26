2 Weeks and Counting

This precious face won’t be so happy in a couple of weeks. We’ve decided it’s time for him to be neutered. It’s the right thing to do for his health.
Hope his wonderful little personality won’t change too much. Wonder if he’ll still be a “foot dog” – he STILL goes after my feet around 7:00 at night. After sleeping all day. TIME TO EAT THE 2-LEGGED ONE’S FEET!!!! he must say about that time.
Hang in there little buddy. August 7 will come and go before you know it. And you’ll be just fine!
About The Scottie Chronicles
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Poor Winston – but will feel better afterward! We will think of you on your ‘day’! (Bet the feet will still be eaten though – after all why not have a good foot chew after an operation? Feel Good!!
Humphrey & Cherry
I think he’ll be fine. Finely was neutered at 6.5 mos. and there wasn’t any change in him. He still goes after my feet – don’t know if that will ever change, but I hope it does. I tried wearing clogs but he couldn’t resist the heels of my feet either. Sigh!
Winston will be fine and, in my opinion, this is the right thing to do. If there are any personality changes, they should be for the better. Just treat him a bit better on that day and the subsequent ones as he heals. Oh, wait – I’m sure he can’t be treated any better than he already is!!! We’ll all be thinking of him.
Doing this I think is probably the best thing since these little dogs have such health problems. We’ve had one with Lymphoma and one with Cushings. Our present one seems to be holding her own with no problems. I think the ugly year is age 7. Both ours died at 7.