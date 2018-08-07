All’s Well

Whew. Little Man is resting comfortably.
It was a long day at the vet’s. We’re told he’s a very sweet Scottie who didn’t mind being poked by needles and having a bit of hair trimmed for the snip, snip procedure.
Of course we already knew he’s sweet.
Too bad I can’t say the same for myself.
After leaving explicit instructions to call my mobile phone – NOT the home or office number – I didn’t hear a word all day. I had to call and ask how he was doing.
“He’s just fine. Dr. Elliott called you first thing this morning to let you know because she knew you’d worry.”
I TEXTED THE DAD PEEP IN ALL CAPS ABOUT NOT GETTING A CALL. WHY, I wrote, DID THIS HAPPEN?????? (Multiple punctuation seems to make a difference for some reason.) WHAT IF THERE’D BEEN AN EMERGENCY??????!!!!! WHYYYYY?????? WHAT HAPPENED?????
As we all know all too well, expressing oneself in all caps doesn’t amount to a hill of beans.
I was off by one number on the “what phone number to reach you today” intake form when we dropped him off this morning.
One. Number.
Arroooo.
Been there; done that… you think you were losing your mind and the world is conspiring against you in a crisis situation & then oops – you realize you goofed. Never mind, the important thing is that Winston is fine, and was a good patient, and the trauma is over! AArroooo…
Why is that the way it is sometimes? As if you didn’t have enough to worry about, a simple phone call that you are counting on doesn’t happen! Thank goodness it all went well and everyone, especially Winston, is handling this like the mature little man he is and will be just fine.
Did they send you home with a collar for him in case he tries to lick his stitches? Finley had to wear it for 2 weeks, I think, and that was the worst part of it all. The day I was able to take it off him we both did the Happy Dance!
A terrier should be in charge of running the vet’s office. A parrot should be the receptionist.
Don’t worry about being a pain. You are paying good money for the vet and you shouldn’t feel guilty about calling.
So glad to hear sweet Winston is recovering nicely.
Happy to hears everythings went well! Sorry to hear your Moms almost lost her marbles not hearing from the vettie….Ma’s done that befores. It’s not a pretty sight when the Moms freak! BOL!
Sendin’ lots of AireZens and healin’ vibes
Kisses,
Ruby ♥