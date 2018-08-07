All’s Well

Whew. Little Man is resting comfortably.

It was a long day at the vet’s. We’re told he’s a very sweet Scottie who didn’t mind being poked by needles and having a bit of hair trimmed for the snip, snip procedure.

Of course we already knew he’s sweet.

Too bad I can’t say the same for myself.

After leaving explicit instructions to call my mobile phone – NOT the home or office number – I didn’t hear a word all day. I had to call and ask how he was doing.

“He’s just fine. Dr. Elliott called you first thing this morning to let you know because she knew you’d worry.”

I TEXTED THE DAD PEEP IN ALL CAPS ABOUT NOT GETTING A CALL. WHY, I wrote, DID THIS HAPPEN?????? (Multiple punctuation seems to make a difference for some reason.) WHAT IF THERE’D BEEN AN EMERGENCY??????!!!!! WHYYYYY?????? WHAT HAPPENED?????

As we all know all too well, expressing oneself in all caps doesn’t amount to a hill of beans.

I was off by one number on the “what phone number to reach you today” intake form when we dropped him off this morning.

One. Number.

Arroooo.