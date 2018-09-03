The Boys

Posted on September 3, 2018 by

Winston and Sherlock. Chillin’ on this grand holiday.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to The Boys

  1. Kismet says:
    September 3, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    They certainly don’t look like they’re hard at work

    Reply
  2. Pam says:
    September 3, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    It is rainy here in Florida, hope you have sunshine where you are.
    Bonnie the wee Scottie.

    Reply
  3. Ranger says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    OMD….. I have missed so much (since I’ve been out of Blogville). I’m back now and trying to catch-up wiff all my BFF. So nice to see you again Winston. Who is Sherlock? A new brother?
    Wags,
    Ranger

    Reply
  4. LB Johnson says:
    September 3, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    They made us very tempted to add a Scottie to the household.

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.