On September 18, 2017, a wiggly foot-loving little boy brought Scottie love back into our home. He grew from the 12-week-old bundle of laughs we met that day into the proud nine-month old you see below.
And from that little boy, grew this handsome man who’s certainly not camera shy.
We couldn’t be more in love with him. And, today, we’re 90 percent sure he loves us back. It’s been a long road….but good things come to those who wait.
We’d waited long enough to bring the warmth that comes from a furry friend back into our home after losing Stuart. And Bobo.
The next chapter of our life together includes moving to our forever home, which is in the background of the photo above. We’re getting there slowly. Just a few things to do to make it our own.
Winston loves it. And that’s the most important thing. He can’t wait to show you his new haunts.
Happy Gotcha Day Winston. I know it’s a term used for rescues, but, hey, as the saying goes, “Who rescued who?” Or should that be whom?
yes… if the scottie loves the new house it is YOUR house ;O))) happy Gotcha Day Winston!!!!!
What a handsome love he is!! Sherlock, Banks and their humans love them some Winston for sure!
Happy Gotcha’ Day Winston! Today’s post by your peeptress has me reaching for the tissue box.
We’ve all been on this sometimes precarious but wonderful journey with you and are thrilled the
way it has all evolved! Best of luck to you all in your new home where you will all make new memories. 😍
Gotcha days are for any lucky scottie who gets a great peeptress to love ! Where did a year go?? Time marches on, but for us it’s endless days of arrooing, and snoopervising, and stalking squirrels.
xxoo Ozzy & Callie
Happy gotcha day, Winston! You are one handsome, happy boy! You and your Peeps are very lucky to have found each other, and you’ll all enjoy your new home together.
HAPPY HAPPY GOTCHA DAY WINSTON !!!!!
HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY ALL AROUND!!!!!!
They are all different but they’re all wonderful in their own way.
HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY GOTCHA DAY WINSTON!!!! WooooHoooo!!! Arrooooooo! *cough, cough*…okays, an Airedale shouldn’t try that…..☺
I can’t waits to see you new estate Winston! I bets it’s just FABulous!
Kisses,
Ruby ♥
Such a wonderful story. I know it had its challenges but it is all SO worth it.