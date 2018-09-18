On September 18, 2017, a wiggly foot-loving little boy brought Scottie love back into our home. He grew from the 12-week-old bundle of laughs we met that day into the proud nine-month old you see below.

And from that little boy, grew this handsome man who’s certainly not camera shy.

We couldn’t be more in love with him. And, today, we’re 90 percent sure he loves us back. It’s been a long road….but good things come to those who wait.

We’d waited long enough to bring the warmth that comes from a furry friend back into our home after losing Stuart. And Bobo.

The next chapter of our life together includes moving to our forever home, which is in the background of the photo above. We’re getting there slowly. Just a few things to do to make it our own.

Winston loves it. And that’s the most important thing. He can’t wait to show you his new haunts.

Happy Gotcha Day Winston. I know it’s a term used for rescues, but, hey, as the saying goes, “Who rescued who?” Or should that be whom?