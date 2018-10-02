Next month, the peeps and I are moving to our new place. I’m told it’s my forever home, but really, my forever home is wherever the peeps are. I know, I know. I’m sounding a bit sappy. And I’m not even two years old, but I do like them. Yes, I do like those 2-legged folks.

After all, they gave me a piggy. I love piggies.

This is the second piggy in my collection. The first one was a gift I found when I came to live with them. This one is a little gift from the peeps to celebrate our new home. I just got it last weekend.

I think I’m going to like our new place.

I get to snooze in all sorts of places.

Hey!!! Hey, you guys!!!! What up??? I just realized that I wrote this post all by myself!!!

Life is good.