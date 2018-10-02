Next Month…

Next month, the peeps and I are moving to our new place. I’m told it’s my forever home, but really, my forever home is wherever the peeps are. I know, I know. I’m sounding a bit sappy. And I’m not even two years old, but I do like them. Yes, I do like those 2-legged folks.

After all, they gave me a piggy. I love piggies.

This is the second piggy in my collection. The first one was a gift I found when I came to live with them. This one is a little gift from the peeps to celebrate our new home. I just got it last weekend.

I think I’m going to like our new place.

I get to snooze in all sorts of places.

Hey!!! Hey, you guys!!!! What up??? I just realized that I wrote this post all by myself!!!

Life is good.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
8 Responses to Next Month…

  1. WestScott says:
    October 2, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Winston is really living the life – as he so deserves!

    Reply
  2. Susan McCall says:
    October 2, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    winston is one lucky scot!

    Reply
  3. rjkeyedup says:
    October 2, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    will you still be able to go to the Farmer’s Market from the new place?? New must be in the air… mommy just had our yard redone with more space to run, and new bushes to smell !

    Reply
  4. Kismet says:
    October 2, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    It isn’t really home unless you have dillies in the spring. Just sayin’…….

    Reply
  5. Kinley Westie says:
    October 3, 2018 at 1:05 am

    Enjoy exploring da new house!

    Reply
  6. theguster says:
    October 3, 2018 at 6:47 am

    The wait has been long, but there are new beginnings on the horizon. A new home, new friends and neighbors, new smells and lots of new adventures to follow! Hang on Winston, the best is yet to be! So happy for you three!

    Reply
  7. Piglove says:
    October 3, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Guess what pal? I like piggies too – snorts and rolls with piggy laughter. You are going to se love your new home. XOXO – Bacon

    Reply
  8. Ranger says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:20 am

    Hummmm….. I got a lot of toys, butt no piggy. I’m going to have to put on on my xmas list.
    Happy moving and you will LOVE your new home.
    Wags,
    Ranger

    Reply

