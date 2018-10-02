Next month, the peeps and I are moving to our new place. I’m told it’s my forever home, but really, my forever home is wherever the peeps are. I know, I know. I’m sounding a bit sappy. And I’m not even two years old, but I do like them. Yes, I do like those 2-legged folks.
After all, they gave me a piggy. I love piggies.
This is the second piggy in my collection. The first one was a gift I found when I came to live with them. This one is a little gift from the peeps to celebrate our new home. I just got it last weekend.
I think I’m going to like our new place.
I get to snooze in all sorts of places.
Hey!!! Hey, you guys!!!! What up??? I just realized that I wrote this post all by myself!!!
Life is good.
Winston is really living the life – as he so deserves!
winston is one lucky scot!
will you still be able to go to the Farmer’s Market from the new place?? New must be in the air… mommy just had our yard redone with more space to run, and new bushes to smell !
It isn’t really home unless you have dillies in the spring. Just sayin’…….
Enjoy exploring da new house!
The wait has been long, but there are new beginnings on the horizon. A new home, new friends and neighbors, new smells and lots of new adventures to follow! Hang on Winston, the best is yet to be! So happy for you three!
Guess what pal? I like piggies too – snorts and rolls with piggy laughter. You are going to se love your new home. XOXO – Bacon
Hummmm….. I got a lot of toys, butt no piggy. I’m going to have to put on on my xmas list.
Happy moving and you will LOVE your new home.
Wags,
Ranger