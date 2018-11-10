When will this end?

This back and forth is getting old. I thought you said we’d be finished with this stuff soon.

We will Winston. Be patient.

From what I understand, patience is not something I’m good at Momma.

I promise we’ll be moved by Thanksgiving.

What’s Thanksgiving?

It’s the day your Dad Peep and I will give thanks for you being in our lives. We’re so grateful to have you.

Aw shucks. I kinda like you guys too.

That’s so sweet Winston. Come here and let me give you a smooch on the nose.

As soon as I can climb off of these darned boxes I’ll be right over!