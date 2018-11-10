When will this end?

This back and forth is getting old. I thought you said we’d be finished with this stuff soon.
We will Winston. Be patient.
From what I understand, patience is not something I’m good at Momma.
I promise we’ll be moved by Thanksgiving.
What’s Thanksgiving?
It’s the day your Dad Peep and I will give thanks for you being in our lives. We’re so grateful to have you.
Aw shucks. I kinda like you guys too.
That’s so sweet Winston. Come here and let me give you a smooch on the nose.
As soon as I can climb off of these darned boxes I’ll be right over!
About The Scottie Chronicles
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
I believe all Scottie Peeps are Thankful for their Scottie!! I love mine too!! Life is so much more interesting with a Scottie at your side!!
Your picture made moms eye leak this morning. She said you look just like Duffy and she misses him so. BUT the leak was a happy one because you are so darn handsome, just like he was!
Winston, think of all the boxes as fun to snoop and guess what is inside…. PS – Thanksgiving is the one day we get special ‘turkey juice gravy on our kibble” – maybe Peeptress will give you some too.
AArrooooo…..
The Thanksgivings of our lives hold so many memories for all of us. Thanksgiving of 2016 was the last full day that my sweet boy, McDuff, spent on earth. I had to take him the next day and hold him while the doctor helped him go over the bridge. But I remember the wonderful years we had together, and I know that he helped me to find Finley. We are making new memories now and they too will live on in my heart with all the others. And I will be thankful for that come Thanksgiving.