So Very Grateful

Here’s a photo of Winston at Auntie Meredith’s back door. Many, many months ago. As many of you know, Auntie Meredith is a true Scottie neighbor if there ever was one. What you don’t know is that she’s lost all of her furry friends over the last few months. No more pitter patter of 4-pawed traffic in her house. Nothing. No more Abigail the husky. No more Sniglet (Stuart’s girlfriend). No more Mama Kitty.

But, we stay in touch even though we’re not neighbors anymore. That’s what furriends do. Right?

We’re so grateful to her for her years of loving friendship.

And we’re so grateful to YOU for your loving friendship.

Yesterday, on Giving Tuesday, you supported Stuart’s Fund with gifts of financial support.

Thank you. I continue to be amazed at the kindness of others. And I continue to be amazed at how much you mean to me and the Dad Peep. And to Winston.

Thank you,