So Very Grateful

Posted on November 28, 2018 by

It’s the day after #GivingTuesday and we’re speechless.



Here’s a photo of Winston at Auntie Meredith’s back door. Many, many months ago. As many of you know, Auntie Meredith is a true Scottie neighbor if there ever was one. What you don’t know is that she’s lost all of her furry friends over the last few months. No more pitter patter of 4-pawed traffic in her house. Nothing. No more Abigail the husky. No more Sniglet (Stuart’s girlfriend). No more Mama Kitty.

But, we stay in touch even though we’re not neighbors anymore. That’s what furriends do. Right?

We’re so grateful to her for her years of loving friendship.

And we’re so grateful to YOU for your loving friendship.

Yesterday, on Giving Tuesday, you supported Stuart’s Fund with gifts of financial support. 

Thank you. I continue to be amazed at the kindness of others. And I continue to be amazed at how much you mean to me and the Dad Peep. And to Winston. 

Thank you,

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to So Very Grateful

  1. rjkeyedup says:
    November 28, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Winston, tell Peeptress mommy made the donation….you’ll see in under our Dad’s name – Ron… [seems that the Chrome browser didn’t work; had to use Safari]… now she is happy sitting at the computer, and we are glad ! AARROOO Ozzy & Callie

    Reply
  2. Kismet says:
    November 29, 2018 at 12:14 am

    Thank you for years of friendship.

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.