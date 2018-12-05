Hey! Over There!

Hey, you, over there. I wanna come see you but the peeps won’t let me. Let’s be friends. OK?

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
7 Responses to Hey! Over There!

  1. theguster says:
    December 5, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    It doesn’t look like that dog is on a leash held by his peep, Winston. You have to be careful when that happens, he may not want to be friendly even though you do. I am sure you will run into other dogs who are being walked by their peeps and you’ll find out right away if it’s safe to get acquainted. I am sure many friendships will begin before you know it!

  2. Humphrey & Cherry says:
    December 5, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    Remember – sniff the butt first (and make sure the new friend is on a leash firstest) then if all goes well – give it a shot – Even us Scots need friends. – Humphrey & Cherry

  3. Kismet says:
    December 5, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    You can be my friend.

  4. rubytheairedale says:
    December 5, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    Yeah, Ma doesn’t lets me meets doggies who aren’t leashed eithers. Butts I bark anyways! BOL
    Kisses,
    Ruby ♥

  5. easyweimaraner says:
    December 6, 2018 at 2:13 am

    all pups would love to be da friend of a scottie ,O)

  6. Sam D.C.C. says:
    December 6, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Awe! I don’t know much about scotties so I love following the adventures.

