Hey! Over There!

Hey, you, over there. I wanna come see you but the peeps won’t let me. Let’s be friends. OK?
It doesn’t look like that dog is on a leash held by his peep, Winston. You have to be careful when that happens, he may not want to be friendly even though you do. I am sure you will run into other dogs who are being walked by their peeps and you’ll find out right away if it’s safe to get acquainted. I am sure many friendships will begin before you know it!
Shucks. You’re always right.
Remember – sniff the butt first (and make sure the new friend is on a leash firstest) then if all goes well – give it a shot – Even us Scots need friends. – Humphrey & Cherry
You can be my friend.
Yeah, Ma doesn’t lets me meets doggies who aren’t leashed eithers. Butts I bark anyways! BOL
Kisses,
Ruby ♥
all pups would love to be da friend of a scottie ,O)
Awe! I don’t know much about scotties so I love following the adventures.