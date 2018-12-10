Snow Day!

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
7 Responses to Snow Day!

  1. Nordhuesn says:
    December 10, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    Unfortunately that looks very familiar. Andy got stuck in a drift last week. Be careful Winston!

  2. theguster says:
    December 10, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Oh goodness! When you get home you’ll have snowballs stuck to your skirt – they don’t come off too easy either! Poor Winston!

  3. WestScott says:
    December 10, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    I may hate the cold and snow, but Winston, just like my 3, doesn’t appear to mind it. Plus a black Scottie looks really good in the fresh, white snow! What’s really not fun is when the snow is wet and heavy and forms snowballs on the legs and in the armpits — especially when it’s the morning of a work day!

  4. Pam says:
    December 10, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Let’s go Mom! Over the river and through the woods! Wheeeee!

  5. barkleymom says:
    December 10, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    Wow -Mom got a message that her Secret Squirrel Office in Greensboro was closed due to weather today. That’s a LOT Of snow for your area. Stay warm!

    Abby Lab

  6. easyweimaraner says:
    December 11, 2018 at 1:53 am

    wow I never saw so much snow… the nelly did, but he is a mountain guy … but moi? never ;O)

  7. Humphrey & Cherry says:
    December 11, 2018 at 11:56 am

    Hope you enjoyed your walk – I got to go in the backyard and they almost lost me it was almost over my back in places – didn’t stay too long but had lots of those snow things attached when I came in – getting better today! — Humphrey

