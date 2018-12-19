A monumental moment

Posted on December 19, 2018

They say there’s a first time for everything. This is the first time Winston’s sat on the sofa with us. Ever.

Santa came early this year.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
3 Responses to A monumental moment

  1. Sue Ellen says:
    December 19, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    So, Winston is really ‘at home’ now. How wonderful for the 3 of you. Yes, Santa did arrive early in your home, ♥
    Lucy & Mac’s mom~~

    Reply
  2. easyweimaraner says:
    December 20, 2018 at 2:23 am

    YAY… the fiusrst gift is da gift of eternal love ;O)))

    Reply
  3. theguster says:
    December 20, 2018 at 7:29 am

    It’s official! The Circle of Love between you three is complete! I came across this definition of love: Love is life’s wealth, life’s coin; The more it is spent, the more accumulates.

    Reply

