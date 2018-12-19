They say there’s a first time for everything. This is the first time Winston’s sat on the sofa with us. Ever.
Santa came early this year.
They say there’s a first time for everything. This is the first time Winston’s sat on the sofa with us. Ever.
Santa came early this year.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
|theguster on A monumental moment
|easyweimaraner on A monumental moment
|Sue Ellen on A monumental moment
|Marty the Manx on Snow Day!
|rjkeyedup on Snowy Sunday
|iloveschnauzers on Snowy Sunday
|Kismet on Snow Day!
|Kismet on Snowy Sunday
|Humphrey & Cherr… on Snow Day!
|easyweimaraner on Snow Day!
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
So, Winston is really ‘at home’ now. How wonderful for the 3 of you. Yes, Santa did arrive early in your home, ♥
Lucy & Mac’s mom~~
YAY… the fiusrst gift is da gift of eternal love ;O)))
It’s official! The Circle of Love between you three is complete! I came across this definition of love: Love is life’s wealth, life’s coin; The more it is spent, the more accumulates.