Sorry to go

Hello. Winston of few words here. I’m really sorry to leave this place. A beach. It never ends. I could have run all day. Is there an end to it? Probably not.
Even though I had a good time chasing things, I’ve got to get home.
Sherlock is coming over and I’ve got to rest up. He’s staying for a couple of days.
So stay tuned.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
About The Scottie Chronicles
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
we wonder too where the end of the beach and the ocean is… please give us a sign when you find it out ;O)
Glad you had such fun on the beach! There will be more trips there, we’re sure!
Say hello to Sherlock for us and have a great time together!
now that you’ve been filled with that wonderful ocean air, you are energized to go and play with Sherlock, lucky you!!! AARRooo and Happy New Year from Ozzy & Callie
The life of Winston. Ahhh…how sweet it is !
Ahhh – you didn’t find Nessie, better luck next time! Have fun with Sherlock!
Beach is nice – but home is nicer!! – Best – Humphrey & Cherry
Perhaps you misunderstood it when the peeps said that “Life is a Beach”.