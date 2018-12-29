Double Trouble

Posted on December 29, 2018 by

Welcome Sherlock! We’re glad you’re here with us. Now, let’s see what kind of trouble you both will get into over the next few days.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Double Trouble

  1. theguster says:
    December 29, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    Winston and Sherlock look like sleeping angels right now – maybe they won’t be double trouble after all! Sometimes Scotties surprise us, let’s hope they both do this time!

    Reply
  2. rjkeyedup says:
    December 29, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    two scotties – let the fun begin! aarroo and Happy New Year!

    Reply
  3. nordhuesn says:
    December 29, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    They are resting up for a lulapalooza of a time! watch out!!!

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.