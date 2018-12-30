An Important Reminder

As the year draws to a close, let us all remember….
…one very important fact:
…that friendship makes all the difference in life.

Thank you, friends, for being you.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
11 Responses to An Important Reminder

  1. Humphrey & Cherry says:
    December 30, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    May we all be ‘friends’ in the New Year to come – all Scotties and family should have a blessed New Year! – Humphrey, Cherry and Humphrey’s Mom..

  2. theguster says:
    December 30, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    Thank you for sharing your life with all of us, the ups and downs, the joys and the sorrows. Yes, friendships are so important, and we all look forward to many, many more years to enjoy the journey and the friendship of The Peepstress, Dad and Winston!

    Happy New Year!

  3. spottiedottie2@msn.com says:
    December 30, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    happy new year…^.^..there is nothing like a scottie to cheer you up ^.^

  4. Donna says:
    December 30, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    I’m very thankful I saw year blog years ago after we lost our Scottie, Raelinn. You helped me thru some very sad times. Wishing you all a very happy and healthy New Year!!

  5. macjenn says:
    December 30, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    Friends, furry and human, are the best! Happy New Year, and we hope it’s a wonderful year for you in your new home.

  6. nordhuesn says:
    December 30, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    Amen to that and AROOOOOOOOOooo!!!!

  7. Kinley Westie says:
    December 30, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    So glad to be your friend!

  8. WestScott says:
    December 30, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    So very true, and the pictures tell a great story!

    A very happy and healthy New Year to all! 🎉🎉🎉,

    Robbie (Westie), Finnegan and Dooley (Scotties), and their Mom

  9. LB Johnson says:
    December 30, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    Thank you for being our friend.

    Abby Lab and the Johnson Family in Chicagoland

  10. Kismet says:
    December 31, 2018 at 12:00 am

    You’re an honorary parrot.

  11. easyweimaraner says:
    December 31, 2018 at 1:53 am

    true!!!! Happy New Year

