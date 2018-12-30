Thank you, friends, for being you.
easyweimaraner on An Important Reminder Kismet on An Important Reminder barkleymom on Double Trouble LB Johnson on An Important Reminder WestScott on An Important Reminder Kinley Westie on An Important Reminder nordhuesn on An Important Reminder macjenn on An Important Reminder Donna on An Important Reminder spottiedottie2@msn.c… on An Important Reminder
May we all be ‘friends’ in the New Year to come – all Scotties and family should have a blessed New Year! – Humphrey, Cherry and Humphrey’s Mom..
Thank you for sharing your life with all of us, the ups and downs, the joys and the sorrows. Yes, friendships are so important, and we all look forward to many, many more years to enjoy the journey and the friendship of The Peepstress, Dad and Winston!
Happy New Year!
happy new year…^.^..there is nothing like a scottie to cheer you up ^.^
I’m very thankful I saw year blog years ago after we lost our Scottie, Raelinn. You helped me thru some very sad times. Wishing you all a very happy and healthy New Year!!
Friends, furry and human, are the best! Happy New Year, and we hope it’s a wonderful year for you in your new home.
Amen to that and AROOOOOOOOOooo!!!!
So glad to be your friend!
So very true, and the pictures tell a great story!
A very happy and healthy New Year to all! 🎉🎉🎉,
Robbie (Westie), Finnegan and Dooley (Scotties), and their Mom
Thank you for being our friend.
Abby Lab and the Johnson Family in Chicagoland
You’re an honorary parrot.
true!!!! Happy New Year