Here’s to a New Year with less drama, more compassion, and good cheer for everyone.
Kismet on Cheers to new beginnings
Love this picture by Joan Duke, Happy Happy New Year !!!
On this our first day of a new year, with all good intentions may we strive to take better care of ourselves, study harder, help one and other, complete a project, complain less, live better and love more! We may not reach all our goals, and that’s O.K.; but we can try.
Wishing everyone a safe, healthy and Happy New Year!
We’ll drink to that!
Aye!!
Lovely to see the Joan Duke artwork – shows that we all will have a wonderful “Scotty” New Year – Love your Winston man and he will be the best thing for the new year you have! Always -Humphrey & Cherry
Happy New Year to all of you-that includes Sherlock.