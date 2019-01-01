Cheers to new beginnings

Here’s to a New Year with less drama, more compassion, and good cheer for everyone.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
6 Responses to Cheers to new beginnings

  1. Roxanne, Callie, Mandy & Yadi says:
    January 1, 2019 at 12:17 am

    Love this picture by Joan Duke, Happy Happy New Year !!!

  2. theguster says:
    January 1, 2019 at 8:51 am

    On this our first day of a new year, with all good intentions may we strive to take better care of ourselves, study harder, help one and other, complete a project, complain less, live better and love more! We may not reach all our goals, and that’s O.K.; but we can try.

    Wishing everyone a safe, healthy and Happy New Year!

  3. rjkeyedup says:
    January 1, 2019 at 9:43 am

    We’ll drink to that!

  4. nordhuesn says:
    January 1, 2019 at 10:03 am

    Aye!!

  5. Humphrey & Cherry says:
    January 1, 2019 at 10:03 am

    Lovely to see the Joan Duke artwork – shows that we all will have a wonderful “Scotty” New Year – Love your Winston man and he will be the best thing for the new year you have! Always -Humphrey & Cherry

  6. Kismet says:
    January 1, 2019 at 10:20 am

    Happy New Year to all of you-that includes Sherlock.

