Meet Nora. She’s my next door neighbor. When she’s bad, her peep calls her Nora Jane. Real fast.

But really, I don’t see the problem with yanking off a few bush branches and chewing them up. Do you??

She taught me to do it, so now I yank off a few low hanging camillia branches in my own backyard. And I taught Sherlock to do it too.

Ain’t friendship grand?

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
4 Responses to Sunday Buddies

  1. theguster says:
    January 6, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    Friendships are grand, but you have to be careful about what your friends show you to do. Biting off low branches can be dangerous and you don’t want to go to the vet because it looked like fun to do. You and Sherlock need a nice hoof to chew on, they’re good for hours. And be careful with Nora, try to find something else to do together that doesn’t have serious consequences.

    Reply
  2. Kismet says:
    January 6, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    Partners in crime?

    Reply
  3. Sue Ellen says:
    January 6, 2019 at 11:33 pm

    Well, your plant ‘trimming’ lesson just goes to show how bright you are ! That goes for Sherlock also. Perhaps you three will be ‘master gardners’ this spring. Show your digging skills and plant some bulbs next. ^.^
    ArOoO♪ L&M’s mom peep ~~
    (teehee)

    Reply
  4. easyweimaraner says:
    January 7, 2019 at 3:07 am

    that is a super friend… how great that you have such a cool hood!

    Reply

