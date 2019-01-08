Who knew there was such a thing? Apparently everyone but us. The AKC’s Museum of the Dog relocates from St. Louis to New York City this month.
They need some Scottie artwork in that museum.
Like this:
wow that is interesting… do you think that museum maybe knows why dogs are attracted by fire hydrants?
This museum is news to me as well! Who knew? Well, NYC is a good place for it. With the Westminster Dog Show there next month, it’s a good opportunity for the spectators to go visit that too.
You could be the pose model for a painting/sculpture.
Wow I live on LI, not far from NYC – definitely going to check it out!!!