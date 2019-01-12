All Night Long

Just when we thought all was lost on the sleeping-with-us front, Winston managed to make it a threesome on the big bed a couple of nights ago.
For some reason, he watched TV with us then fell asleep on the sofa. Well, I couldn’t let that experience pass, so I slept with him. Sleeping on a sofa squished with a furry friend isn’t always comfortable, but I didn’t care.
Around midnight I said, heck, I’m going to pick him up and plop him on the big bed with us.
Yep. There he stayed until daylight, when he jumped down and finished his long winter’s nap on the settee at the foot of the bed.
Boy. Happy New Year to us! Weeeeee!
Epilogue: last night he had nothing to do with us.
Scotties. Who can figure them out? No one. But it’s fun trying.
LOL! That is too funny! Some night you and the Dad peep should get under the table with Winston, or wherever it is he’s sleeping, and see his reaction!
Ha – I like The Guster’s suggestion!
In our house it’s all 5 of us on the bed. If one of the three dogs isn’t up on the bed, I will go get them. It’s just not the same without all of them snuggled up with us. Frankly, we think they think they’re sharing their bed with us! On the nights when their Dad Peep feels a bit crowded, he’ll be the one to go out and sleep on the couch – heaven forbid any of the royalty gets disturbed! The same rules apply to the living room furniture – it’s used more by them than by us! Call us nuts, but we’re glad they’re so happy and comfortable.
I’d sleep with them but I would get crushed so I leave that to Kaci and Kali. Kali burrows under the covers and everyone is happy.
They can be aloof, yes? But take the good cozies when you can get them.
I’m laughing as I read each of your posts – our two do each of the things you talked about … on their terms, whey they want to…. Peeptress we had a spell of Ozzy waking me up, wanting me out of bed, and only quiet when I came into the living room to sleep on the recliner next to him on the couch….each time I tried to go back to bed he starting arrooing until I went back to the living room. I like the idea of crawling under the table to be with them – only problem is I would have trouble getting up! Ozzy & Callie’s Mom
Always A Challenge – that is us Scots! – Humphrey
Mac is a bed sleeper.Even is no one is in it ! Lucy, well, she has 4 scotty beds to choose from or the kitchen chair. Guess they snooze where most comfortable at that moment.
Winston seems to be happy snoozin’ where ever he wants. Sounds like a scotty thing to me .
He certainly is a handsome young fellow. ^.^
I hears Scotties can be….um….’different’….heheee ~ butts, Ma calls me a whack-ado almost every day, so……
Ma says take the victories when you gets them! And, there is always tomorrow night…
Kisses,
Ruby ♥