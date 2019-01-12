All Night Long

Just when we thought all was lost on the sleeping-with-us front, Winston managed to make it a threesome on the big bed a couple of nights ago.

As you know, he usually sleeps in the dining room

For some reason, he watched TV with us then fell asleep on the sofa. Well, I couldn’t let that experience pass, so I slept with him. Sleeping on a sofa squished with a furry friend isn’t always comfortable, but I didn’t care.

Around midnight I said, heck, I’m going to pick him up and plop him on the big bed with us.

Yep. There he stayed until daylight, when he jumped down and finished his long winter’s nap on the settee at the foot of the bed.

Boy. Happy New Year to us! Weeeeee!

Epilogue: last night he had nothing to do with us.

Scotties. Who can figure them out? No one. But it’s fun trying.

