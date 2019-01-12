All Night Long

Posted on January 12, 2019 by

Just when we thought all was lost on the sleeping-with-us front, Winston managed to make it a threesome on the big bed a couple of nights ago.

As you know, he usually sleeps in the dining room

For some reason, he watched TV with us then fell asleep on the sofa. Well, I couldn’t let that experience pass, so I slept with him. Sleeping on a sofa squished with a furry friend isn’t always comfortable, but I didn’t care.

Around midnight I said, heck, I’m going to pick him up and plop him on the big bed with us.

Yep. There he stayed until daylight, when he jumped down and finished his long winter’s nap on the settee at the foot of the bed.

Boy. Happy New Year to us! Weeeeee!

Epilogue: last night he had nothing to do with us.

Scotties. Who can figure them out? No one. But it’s fun trying.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to All Night Long

  1. theguster says:
    January 12, 2019 at 12:52 pm

    LOL! That is too funny! Some night you and the Dad peep should get under the table with Winston, or wherever it is he’s sleeping, and see his reaction!

    Reply
  2. WestScott says:
    January 12, 2019 at 1:07 pm

    Ha – I like The Guster’s suggestion!

    In our house it’s all 5 of us on the bed. If one of the three dogs isn’t up on the bed, I will go get them. It’s just not the same without all of them snuggled up with us. Frankly, we think they think they’re sharing their bed with us! On the nights when their Dad Peep feels a bit crowded, he’ll be the one to go out and sleep on the couch – heaven forbid any of the royalty gets disturbed! The same rules apply to the living room furniture – it’s used more by them than by us! Call us nuts, but we’re glad they’re so happy and comfortable.

    Reply
  3. Kismet says:
    January 12, 2019 at 1:40 pm

    I’d sleep with them but I would get crushed so I leave that to Kaci and Kali. Kali burrows under the covers and everyone is happy.

    Reply
  4. nordhuesn says:
    January 12, 2019 at 1:46 pm

    They can be aloof, yes? But take the good cozies when you can get them.

    Reply
  5. rjkeyedup says:
    January 12, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    I’m laughing as I read each of your posts – our two do each of the things you talked about … on their terms, whey they want to…. Peeptress we had a spell of Ozzy waking me up, wanting me out of bed, and only quiet when I came into the living room to sleep on the recliner next to him on the couch….each time I tried to go back to bed he starting arrooing until I went back to the living room. I like the idea of crawling under the table to be with them – only problem is I would have trouble getting up! Ozzy & Callie’s Mom

    Reply
  6. Humphrey & Cherry says:
    January 12, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    Always A Challenge – that is us Scots! – Humphrey

    Reply
  7. Sue Ellen says:
    January 12, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    Mac is a bed sleeper.Even is no one is in it ! Lucy, well, she has 4 scotty beds to choose from or the kitchen chair. Guess they snooze where most comfortable at that moment.
    Winston seems to be happy snoozin’ where ever he wants. Sounds like a scotty thing to me .
    He certainly is a handsome young fellow. ^.^

    Reply
  8. rubytheairedale says:
    January 12, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    I hears Scotties can be….um….’different’….heheee ~ butts, Ma calls me a whack-ado almost every day, so……
    Ma says take the victories when you gets them! And, there is always tomorrow night…
    Kisses,
    Ruby ♥

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.