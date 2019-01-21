Anywhere, anytime

it’s bitter cold here. And that’s Winston asleep outside with his head hanging over the step. He loves to be outside. We’re looking for a doghouse for him. Any suggestions?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
About The Scottie Chronicles
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Duffy LOVED the colder weather. He would sit out in the middle of the yard and just stand watch. Andy – not so much. Good luck finding a house for him.
https://crowdfundingguaranteed.com/?u=liquishield What are the dreams for which you need funding? Watch the video attached learn how to accomplish your goals.
We had an Igloo Dog House, actually had 3 for our dogs. This was the best house we ever bought, we just put a cedar shaving cushion in it and the dogs loved them. After our dogs past away we gave their houses to my sister and 2 friends for their dogs. Now our dogs were not Scotties, but I think the small one would work great for Winston.
I luv bein out in da cold too.
Hey Winston, buddy! Don’t ya just love this weather?!?! I couldn’t decide today if I wanted to be outside or inside playing with my Dad peep who is NEVER home on Mondays, so it was in and out and in and out and in and out for me!! I love me some peeps who play doorperson just for me!! Banks dislikes the cold……… HATES the cold!!! What’s up with that? Me, I am in love with the cold……love, love, love. Come and play soon.
Arrooo,
Your bud, Sherlock.
maybe something like the dogtown abbey building?…or balmoral? that would fit to a scottie ;O)
Hey Winston, when I was a bit younger it was great to hang out in the cold. Now my sister loves to. Tell Peeptress that you need a better spot indoors to look outside and watch the world go by.
AARRRoooooo . Ozzy
Winston can’t have my peep’s doghouse because my peep is always in it.