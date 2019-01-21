Anywhere, anytime

Posted on January 21, 2019 by

it’s bitter cold here. And that’s Winston asleep outside with his head hanging over the step. He loves to be outside. We’re looking for a doghouse for him. Any suggestions?

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Anywhere, anytime

  1. nordhuesn says:
    January 21, 2019 at 3:44 pm

    Duffy LOVED the colder weather. He would sit out in the middle of the yard and just stand watch. Andy – not so much. Good luck finding a house for him.

    Reply
  2. ted@liqui-shield.com says:
    January 21, 2019 at 4:15 pm

    https://crowdfundingguaranteed.com/?u=liquishield What are the dreams for which you need funding? Watch the video attached learn how to accomplish your goals.

    a:hover {color: red;} a {text-decoration: none; color: #0088cc;} a.primaryactionlink:link, a.primaryactionlink:visited {background-color: #2585B2; color: #fff;} a.primaryactionlink:hover, a.primaryactionlink:active {background-color: #11729E; color: #fff;} WordPress.com

    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    January 21, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    We had an Igloo Dog House, actually had 3 for our dogs. This was the best house we ever bought, we just put a cedar shaving cushion in it and the dogs loved them. After our dogs past away we gave their houses to my sister and 2 friends for their dogs. Now our dogs were not Scotties, but I think the small one would work great for Winston.

    Reply
  4. Kinley Westie says:
    January 21, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    I luv bein out in da cold too.

    Reply
  5. Sherlock and Banks says:
    January 21, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    Hey Winston, buddy! Don’t ya just love this weather?!?! I couldn’t decide today if I wanted to be outside or inside playing with my Dad peep who is NEVER home on Mondays, so it was in and out and in and out and in and out for me!! I love me some peeps who play doorperson just for me!! Banks dislikes the cold……… HATES the cold!!! What’s up with that? Me, I am in love with the cold……love, love, love. Come and play soon.

    Arrooo,
    Your bud, Sherlock.

    Reply
  6. easyweimaraner says:
    January 22, 2019 at 3:43 am

    maybe something like the dogtown abbey building?…or balmoral? that would fit to a scottie ;O)

    Reply
  7. rjkeyedup says:
    January 22, 2019 at 8:25 am

    Hey Winston, when I was a bit younger it was great to hang out in the cold. Now my sister loves to. Tell Peeptress that you need a better spot indoors to look outside and watch the world go by.
    AARRRoooooo . Ozzy

    Reply
  8. Kismet says:
    January 22, 2019 at 9:22 am

    Winston can’t have my peep’s doghouse because my peep is always in it.

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.