Saturday Stumper

Just after I took this photo, I went outside to play with Winston. He immediately came out of the crate, which had been removed from the car to make way for two chairs we’d had reupholstered, and sauntered away from me. I loved on him for a while but it became clear he wanted nothing to do with me.
I went back inside the house and looked out of the kitchen window. He was making his way back inside the crate.
When a dear and trusted friend noticed the post about getting him a dog house, she said, “you know, if you do that, he’ll never come inside” to which I replied, “he stays outside anyway – not at night though.”
He loves to be outside. Or, is it that he doesn’t love to be loved inside? I’m stumped.
Mmm, a difficult one! Does it snow much with you?
Sometimes. More rain, heat and high humidity.
He just likes being outside during the day in case anything exciting happens. He loves you!!
He really does like it outside. He was born in the month of May, which explains maybe that he stayed outside a lot as a young pup?
That’s a hard question to answer. Maybe he is just comfortable outside, but inside at night, he is too. Maybe he just enjoys the outside fresh air. We wish we could have a better answer for you. Thanks for the share. Have a great weekend.
You too! Thanks for barking at us.
Think he just loves the sun and fresh air… Ozzy’s birthday is the same as Winston …. he was an outside ‘junkyard dog’ I used to call him…. but now that’s he’s older, he prefers inside – go figure! Scotties certainly have a mind of their own. AARroooo….
Don’t worry Anonymous Ozzy’s peeps! I know it’s you. He’s inside when we’re not there, of course, and he’ll hang outside in a drizzle. He’s a funny little guy.
Yipes! why anonymous???
Peeptress – that’s us that came thru as anonymous!
When we first got Kali five years ago, all she wanted to do was go outside. Now she’s wonderful and won’t run away. It took time and gradually she got better. Now we’d be heartbroken if something happened to her.
Has Winston always seem to prefer being outdoors or is this a new thing? Makes me wonder if his parents or siblings are that way. Since he has shown a lot of improvement inside, sleeping with you occasionally, getting up on the couch to lay beside you, I wouldn’t worry about it too much. He loves both of you and he knows you both love him. Dogs are like people, no two are alike. Everyone of us has a few quirks, and so do our Scotties!
He just likes to be in his “den” and outside because its cool. Duffy was that way. We would have to go out and pick him up to bring him in. But once it got warmer, he was all about inside and sleeping on the tile or hardwood floor. Winston loves you, he is just enjoying the outdoors. I do agree, though that Scotties are the most aloof of dogs.
Hmmmm . . . So he likes to be outside, and now his crate from the car is in the yard. The crate is supposed to be his den, so maybe he’s just taking advantage of his den now being outside – a win-win in his Scottie mind!
It’s great that he enjoys being outside in the beautiful weather. Now for us…we are having terribly bitter cold temperatures right now and it is not fit for human or animal.