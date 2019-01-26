Saturday Stumper

Just after I took this photo, I went outside to play with Winston. He immediately came out of the crate, which had been removed from the car to  make way for two chairs we’d had reupholstered, and sauntered away from me. I loved on him for a while but it became clear he wanted nothing to do with me.

I went back inside the house and looked out of the kitchen window. He was making his way back inside the crate.

When a dear and trusted friend noticed the post about getting him a dog house, she said, “you know, if you do that, he’ll never come inside” to which I replied, “he stays outside anyway – not at night though.”

He loves to be outside. Or, is it that he doesn’t love to be loved inside? I’m stumped.

 

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
15 Responses to Saturday Stumper

  1. Animalcouriers says:
    January 26, 2019 at 12:19 pm

    Mmm, a difficult one! Does it snow much with you?

    Reply
  2. The Scottie Chronicles says:
    January 26, 2019 at 1:32 pm

    Sometimes. More rain, heat and high humidity.

    Reply
  3. Donna says:
    January 26, 2019 at 1:45 pm

    He just likes being outside during the day in case anything exciting happens. He loves you!!

    Reply
  4. World Of Animals, Inc says:
    January 26, 2019 at 1:48 pm

    That’s a hard question to answer. Maybe he is just comfortable outside, but inside at night, he is too. Maybe he just enjoys the outside fresh air. We wish we could have a better answer for you. Thanks for the share. Have a great weekend.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    January 26, 2019 at 2:25 pm

    Think he just loves the sun and fresh air… Ozzy’s birthday is the same as Winston …. he was an outside ‘junkyard dog’ I used to call him…. but now that’s he’s older, he prefers inside – go figure! Scotties certainly have a mind of their own. AARroooo….

    Reply
  6. Ron Tedeschi says:
    January 26, 2019 at 2:26 pm

    Yipes! why anonymous???

    Reply
  7. Ron Tedeschi says:
    January 26, 2019 at 2:27 pm

    Peeptress – that’s us that came thru as anonymous!

    Reply
  8. Kismet says:
    January 26, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    When we first got Kali five years ago, all she wanted to do was go outside. Now she’s wonderful and won’t run away. It took time and gradually she got better. Now we’d be heartbroken if something happened to her.

    Reply
  9. theguster says:
    January 26, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    Has Winston always seem to prefer being outdoors or is this a new thing? Makes me wonder if his parents or siblings are that way. Since he has shown a lot of improvement inside, sleeping with you occasionally, getting up on the couch to lay beside you, I wouldn’t worry about it too much. He loves both of you and he knows you both love him. Dogs are like people, no two are alike. Everyone of us has a few quirks, and so do our Scotties!

    Reply
  10. nordhuesn says:
    January 26, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    He just likes to be in his “den” and outside because its cool. Duffy was that way. We would have to go out and pick him up to bring him in. But once it got warmer, he was all about inside and sleeping on the tile or hardwood floor. Winston loves you, he is just enjoying the outdoors. I do agree, though that Scotties are the most aloof of dogs.

    Reply
  11. WestScott says:
    January 26, 2019 at 8:43 pm

    Hmmmm . . . So he likes to be outside, and now his crate from the car is in the yard. The crate is supposed to be his den, so maybe he’s just taking advantage of his den now being outside – a win-win in his Scottie mind!

    Reply
  12. Animals Are Feeling Beings Too says:
    January 27, 2019 at 11:22 am

    It’s great that he enjoys being outside in the beautiful weather. Now for us…we are having terribly bitter cold temperatures right now and it is not fit for human or animal.

    Reply

