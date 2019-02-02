Please tell me why Winston loves to go after my feet. All. The. Time.
This made me laugh out loud! Love the growly growl!
That’s how he played with his litter mates . . . like tag. Chase me now!
Who cares “why” he likes to go after your feet when he’s just so darn cute to watch? 🐾🐾❤️
to funny,xx Speedy
Molly does the exact same thing. I think because she is so low to the ground – my feet are the most convenient thing to grab.
Look at all the tracks Winston has made in the snow running around! And I love his snowy beard!
It’s the perfect setting to satisfy his foot fetish, with his favorite pair of feet! LOL!
ahh Peeptress, your feet are the perfect height to get close to you! enjoy every minute with that precious little nugget!
OK peeptress, wordpress acting up again… trying this as a test to see if it lists me as rjkeyedup which is what I wanted it too…
Accept the fact that he has a foot fetish.
I live with one that loves, loves , loves the shoes on my feet.
N’yaww! I love when he stops and you can see his ‘stache 😂😂😂
OMD, that video is hilarious!!! I loves it ~ snow zoomies are the bestest!!! Oh, and Winston, I likes feets too ~ especially if Ma puts on new shoes, slippers or boots, I gots to put my snots on them, so other doggies knows she is mine. ☺
Kisses,
Ruby ♥
pees: if lovin’ feets is wrong, I don’t wanna be right!