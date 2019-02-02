Snow Feet

Please tell me why Winston loves to go after my feet. All. The. Time.

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
  1. nordhuesn says:
    February 2, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    This made me laugh out loud! Love the growly growl!

  2. Betsy Holland Clark says:
    February 2, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    That’s how he played with his litter mates . . . like tag. Chase me now!

  3. WestScott says:
    February 2, 2019 at 11:05 pm

    Who cares “why” he likes to go after your feet when he’s just so darn cute to watch? 🐾🐾❤️

  5. varaderocan says:
    February 3, 2019 at 4:45 am

    Molly does the exact same thing. I think because she is so low to the ground – my feet are the most convenient thing to grab.

  6. theguster says:
    February 3, 2019 at 8:09 am

    Look at all the tracks Winston has made in the snow running around! And I love his snowy beard!
    It’s the perfect setting to satisfy his foot fetish, with his favorite pair of feet! LOL!

  7. Julia M Tedeschi says:
    February 3, 2019 at 9:15 am

    ahh Peeptress, your feet are the perfect height to get close to you! enjoy every minute with that precious little nugget!

  8. rjkeyedup says:
    February 3, 2019 at 9:21 am

    OK peeptress, wordpress acting up again… trying this as a test to see if it lists me as rjkeyedup which is what I wanted it too…

  9. Kismet says:
    February 3, 2019 at 9:35 am

    Accept the fact that he has a foot fetish.

  10. bentley2 says:
    February 3, 2019 at 10:10 am

    I live with one that loves, loves , loves the shoes on my feet.

  11. Sam D.C.C. says:
    February 3, 2019 at 11:04 am

    N’yaww! I love when he stops and you can see his ‘stache 😂😂😂

  12. rubytheairedale says:
    February 3, 2019 at 11:26 pm

    OMD, that video is hilarious!!! I loves it ~ snow zoomies are the bestest!!! Oh, and Winston, I likes feets too ~ especially if Ma puts on new shoes, slippers or boots, I gots to put my snots on them, so other doggies knows she is mine. ☺
    Kisses,
    Ruby ♥
    pees: if lovin’ feets is wrong, I don’t wanna be right!

