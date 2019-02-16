Welcome Winston

Posted on February 16, 2019 by

welcome-winston.jpeg

We had a perfectly lovely time at the Stonewall Jackson Hotel in Staunton, Va. over the last few days. It’s a big, old place that was renovated a while back. DOGS are welcome. There were two others on our floor.

This is only the second time we’ve stayed in a hotel with Winston. And he’s a great traveler. Loves to wander around. Very well behaved.

The antique stores and shops are very dog friendly, too! (More about those later.)

Winston was welcomed in Staunton. Yippee!

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Welcome Winston

  1. nordhuesn says:
    February 16, 2019 at 1:10 pm

    Very chic! He looks right at home.

    Reply
  2. rjkeyedup says:
    February 16, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    Antique Stores??? Find any good Scottie stuff???

    Reply
  3. WestScott says:
    February 16, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    Winston looks quite in his element in that beautiful old hotel!

    Quite a number of years ago we spent a week in Staunton in an antique (but fully updated) log cabin on a beautiful property. We chose to stay there because we could bring our two dogs with us. We all had a wonderful time.

    We always take our fur kids with us when we go away, and for sure Winston is going to want to travel with you in the future!

    Reply
  4. Humphrey & Cherry says:
    February 16, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    Very well behaved indeed – leash but no human attached! Soo glad you all had/are having a good time – again, antique stores – any good scottie stuff?? Humphrey

    Reply
  5. theguster says:
    February 16, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    Sounds wonderful! What could be better than a get away with Winston? He loves traveling, wandering around and is well behaved! It can’t get any better than that!

    Reply
  6. Sue Ellen says:
    February 16, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    Can I be your travel companion Winston?
    Signed L&M’s mom peep

    Reply
  7. Kismet says:
    February 16, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Stonewall Jackson? I am glad that it hasn’t been torn down or renamed. Our heritage should be preserved and remembered.

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.