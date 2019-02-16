Welcome Winston

We had a perfectly lovely time at the Stonewall Jackson Hotel in Staunton, Va. over the last few days. It’s a big, old place that was renovated a while back. DOGS are welcome. There were two others on our floor.
This is only the second time we’ve stayed in a hotel with Winston. And he’s a great traveler. Loves to wander around. Very well behaved.
The antique stores and shops are very dog friendly, too! (More about those later.)
Winston was welcomed in Staunton. Yippee!
About The Scottie Chronicles
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Very chic! He looks right at home.
Antique Stores??? Find any good Scottie stuff???
Winston looks quite in his element in that beautiful old hotel!
Quite a number of years ago we spent a week in Staunton in an antique (but fully updated) log cabin on a beautiful property. We chose to stay there because we could bring our two dogs with us. We all had a wonderful time.
We always take our fur kids with us when we go away, and for sure Winston is going to want to travel with you in the future!
Very well behaved indeed – leash but no human attached! Soo glad you all had/are having a good time – again, antique stores – any good scottie stuff?? Humphrey
Sounds wonderful! What could be better than a get away with Winston? He loves traveling, wandering around and is well behaved! It can’t get any better than that!
Can I be your travel companion Winston?
Signed L&M’s mom peep
Stonewall Jackson? I am glad that it hasn’t been torn down or renamed. Our heritage should be preserved and remembered.