Welcome Winston

We had a perfectly lovely time at the Stonewall Jackson Hotel in Staunton, Va. over the last few days. It’s a big, old place that was renovated a while back. DOGS are welcome. There were two others on our floor.

This is only the second time we’ve stayed in a hotel with Winston. And he’s a great traveler. Loves to wander around. Very well behaved.

The antique stores and shops are very dog friendly, too! (More about those later.)

Winston was welcomed in Staunton. Yippee!