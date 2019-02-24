-
Ode 2 A Firetruck – Take Two
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.
Sounds like my Molly … at firetrucks … snow plows … because her brother the German Shepherd is barking … because the dog on the video is barking! lol So very cute.
Haha! I used to have a dog that would howl with the cockerel that lived nearby. Sounded like she was mocking him and they were having a bit of shouting stand-off match. Drove me nuts.
LOL! Very good, Winston. As they used to say on American Bandstand, ” It’s got a good beat and it’s easy to dance to!”
So precious!!!
My – you are really good at that Winston – my Mom thinks I don’t know how to bark or Aroo in the house – but I will surprise her one day – Humphrey
That’s better than “Ode to a Grecian Urn”.
That is very impressive! Can you do an ambulance too??
I’m more of a barker and whiner…much more annoyin’ according to Ma. ☺
Kisses,
Ruby ♥
wow that is the bestest song ever!!!! our number one in da chart list!!!
Wow what a voice, What style, I think you have a Grammy with this one.
Great Job Winston,
Bentley
Good job Winston! and a voice almost as good as mine; we’d make nice harmony together.
AArroooooo…. Ozzy!