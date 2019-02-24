Ode 2 A Firetruck – Take Two

10 Responses to Ode 2 A Firetruck – Take Two

  1. varaderocan says:
    February 24, 2019 at 6:30 pm

    Sounds like my Molly … at firetrucks … snow plows … because her brother the German Shepherd is barking … because the dog on the video is barking! lol So very cute.

  2. Auntysocial says:
    February 24, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    Haha! I used to have a dog that would howl with the cockerel that lived nearby. Sounded like she was mocking him and they were having a bit of shouting stand-off match. Drove me nuts.

  3. theguster says:
    February 24, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    LOL! Very good, Winston. As they used to say on American Bandstand, ” It’s got a good beat and it’s easy to dance to!”

  4. Donna says:
    February 24, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    So precious!!!

  5. Humphrey & Cherry says:
    February 24, 2019 at 8:27 pm

    My – you are really good at that Winston – my Mom thinks I don’t know how to bark or Aroo in the house – but I will surprise her one day – Humphrey

  6. Kismet says:
    February 24, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    That’s better than “Ode to a Grecian Urn”.

  7. rubytheairedale says:
    February 24, 2019 at 11:53 pm

    That is very impressive! Can you do an ambulance too??
    I’m more of a barker and whiner…much more annoyin’ according to Ma. ☺
    Kisses,
    Ruby ♥

  8. easyweimaraner says:
    February 25, 2019 at 3:12 am

    wow that is the bestest song ever!!!! our number one in da chart list!!!

  9. bentley2 says:
    February 25, 2019 at 8:46 am

    Wow what a voice, What style, I think you have a Grammy with this one.
    Great Job Winston,
    Bentley

  10. rjkeyedup says:
    February 25, 2019 at 12:34 pm

    Good job Winston! and a voice almost as good as mine; we’d make nice harmony together.
    AArroooooo…. Ozzy!

