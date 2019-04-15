Across the Pond

Mystery solved.
The pretty golden red dog from Friday’s post (mistakingly described as a Saturday post) was snoopervising in Richmond, England. She’s a beautiful 7 month old English Cocker and very well trained. So far. Her Peep was working with her when we crossed paths on Saturday.
Look closely at the second photo.
Why, oh why, can’t we welcome dogs into all parts of our lives in the US? Restaurants, shops and everywhere else?
Why?
Winston is on vacay. He’ll be back on the blog later this week.
Well this was an interesting and unexpected mystery! We’re looking forward to reading all about
it and some pictures, too! I think it safe to say that we’ll all be anxious to find out Winston’s take on all this news!
Interesting indeed! I didn’t even know we were going!
Snoopervising 😂😂😂
Oh yeah!
Oh yes, this side of The Pond attitudes have changed regarding having our fur babies in Pubs and Restaurants. this has changed in more recent years, previous paws before Princess Leah did not get the same friendly response in place that ‘the spoilt on’ get now
Loves and licky kisses
Princess Leah xxx
Really? Soooo many doggies on the train, in the stores….I love it!