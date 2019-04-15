Across the Pond

Mystery solved.

The pretty golden red dog from Friday’s post (mistakingly described as a Saturday post) was snoopervising in Richmond, England. She’s a beautiful 7 month old English Cocker and very well trained. So far. Her Peep was working with her when we crossed paths on Saturday.

Look closely at the second photo.

Why, oh why, can’t we welcome dogs into all parts of our lives in the US? Restaurants, shops and everywhere else?

Why?

Winston is on vacay. He’ll be back on the blog later this week.