Sunday Shopping

Pardon me while I pee. Plant shopping requires total concentration. Needing to pee distracts me.
Huuummm. What are these for?
Get these. Lots of these.
I caught a neighbor doing that up against my mango tree and he didn’t have 4 legs. Go for it Winston.
What a joy Winston is. ♥ And a big boy that wizzes on TALL trees!!!!
Way to go, my pal! And love the plantings you picked out… Aarroooo -Ozzy
yes plant shopping is hard work… we look for those what are pee-resistant… but it seems such plants are not invented by now…
Those plants look good next to you – da peeps should invest in a LOT of em.