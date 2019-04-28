Sunday Shopping

Posted on April 28, 2019 by

Pardon me while I pee. Plant shopping requires total concentration. Needing to pee distracts me.

Huuummm. What are these for?

Get these. Lots of these.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Sunday Shopping

  1. corkscot says:
    April 28, 2019 at 2:13 pm

    I caught a neighbor doing that up against my mango tree and he didn’t have 4 legs. Go for it Winston.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    April 28, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    What a joy Winston is. ♥ And a big boy that wizzes on TALL trees!!!!

    Reply
  3. rjkeyedup says:
    April 28, 2019 at 11:13 pm

    Way to go, my pal! And love the plantings you picked out… Aarroooo -Ozzy

    Reply
  4. easyweimaraner says:
    April 29, 2019 at 2:24 am

    yes plant shopping is hard work… we look for those what are pee-resistant… but it seems such plants are not invented by now…

    Reply
  5. Kinley Westie says:
    April 29, 2019 at 4:49 am

    Those plants look good next to you – da peeps should invest in a LOT of em.

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.