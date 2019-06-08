What a mess

Does this even look like a Scottie? No. It. Does. Not.

Thank dawgness Winston is going to the groomer’s tomorrow. I don’t know about you, but does your precious pooch have wonky hair? I’ve tried to trim his eyebrows – I know, YIKES! – but every time they look even, one side curls up and looks like a train wreck. Not to mention his beard. It curls down! Like Foo Man Chu’s.

It’s handsome, but man oh man, he’s a mess. I think I’m going to ask Mary Beth to lighten up his eyebrows this time. I know I went berserk about this a while ago, but I need to see my little man’s pretty eyes. Don’t you think so?