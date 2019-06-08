What a mess

Does this even look like a Scottie? No. It. Does. Not.
Thank dawgness Winston is going to the groomer’s tomorrow. I don’t know about you, but does your precious pooch have wonky hair? I’ve tried to trim his eyebrows – I know, YIKES! – but every time they look even, one side curls up and looks like a train wreck. Not to mention his beard. It curls down! Like Foo Man Chu’s.
It’s handsome, but man oh man, he’s a mess. I think I’m going to ask Mary Beth to lighten up his eyebrows this time. I know I went berserk about this a while ago, but I need to see my little man’s pretty eyes. Don’t you think so?
Yes, I agree, not being able to see their beautiful eyes is a mistake. As much as I love to see the show-Scotties in the ring with their eyebrows long and precision cut and waxed to stay put is one thing. Having a Scottie as a pet I love to look into his eyes which are so expressive! Finley’s groomer cut them shorter than usual one time, and I had to agree with her – she asked, “Why wouldn’t you want to see his entire beautiful face?”
We thank Dog everyday for our wonderful Groomer who has owned and showed Scotties. Now she owns and shows Saints; my 2 have never looked better and the Wheatie groom is more complicated than the Black/Brindle groom. I bet Winston will be thrilled with his Spaw day!
OK, we’ll let you do that. Just don’t color his fur.
Hey Peeptress – I was beginning to worry about all of u because it’s been a while since a posting… busy watching Winston’s hair grow? LOL! Ozzy has one eyebrow that goes back up and the other down; my groomer keeps them trimmed so I can see his precious eyes and face. In fact, both Ozzzy & Callie get groomed every 6 weeks – like them on the short side, especially with summer coming…Hugs to all! BTW is Winston hiding under the table because he does NOT want to go to the groomers??? Ozzy has been know to run and hide when I get the leash out to take him – must be a cinque de mayo trait our two boys have. AArrooo to you. Mommy
Thank you for caring about us! And thank you for following along with us. Sherlock came to stay with us and I thought I posted about it but it never showed up. Gee whiz. Winston sleeps under that chair every day!!! LOL! Many arrrrooooos to you and yours!