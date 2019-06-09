He’s baaaack…

Posted on June 9, 2019 by

image_883F5B00-7BE5-48B5-A704-ACC1BA417F28.IMG_4582image_89CBC989-D964-4066-BFA0-DB6E23C84CA7.IMG_4580

What a difference a grooming makes.

Welcome back handsome boy! Now we can see your beautiful eyes.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
This entry was posted in The Scottie Chronicles. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to He’s baaaack…

  1. modern scottie dog says:
    June 9, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    So handsome! Sweet boy!

    Reply
  2. Renee Touriel says:
    June 9, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    looks good…I like him both ways..^.^

    Reply
  3. Kismet says:
    June 9, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    And your wallet is empty!

    Reply
  4. easyweimaraner says:
    June 10, 2019 at 1:17 am

    all dog girls will scream with joy now ;O)

    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:16 am

    Ah, yes! Those eyes…that face…and pink tongue! 💙💜💛💚❤

    Reply

Go ahead...Bark Out Loud! ArroOOOO!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.