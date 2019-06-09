He’s baaaack…

What a difference a grooming makes.
Welcome back handsome boy! Now we can see your beautiful eyes.
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
So handsome! Sweet boy!
looks good…I like him both ways..^.^
And your wallet is empty!
all dog girls will scream with joy now ;O)
Ah, yes! Those eyes…that face…and pink tongue! 💙💜💛💚❤
Hey, it’s me, theguster, who posted that – I’m not anonymous!