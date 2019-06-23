Silent Sunday

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
14 Responses to Silent Sunday

  1. Sherlock and Banks says:
    June 23, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    Awe, we love our buddy WINSTON!!!

    Reply
  2. theguster says:
    June 23, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    Mmmmmm…gotta get that last bit of ice-cream.

    Reply
  3. nordhuesn says:
    June 23, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    Mom’s ankle tasted soooo good!

    Reply
  4. Kismet says:
    June 23, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    Not nice, sticking your tongue out at all the world. Oh, you were cleaning your face, nevermind.

    Reply
  5. Humphrey says:
    June 23, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    Man you have a very big pink tongue — was whatever good that you just ate?
    Humphrey

    Reply
  6. Kinley Westie says:
    June 24, 2019 at 12:05 am

    Whaterfur it wuz, it musta been tasty.

    Reply
  7. easyweimaraner says:
    June 24, 2019 at 2:11 am

    happy sunday!!! is that a statement for the next day? moanday?

    Reply

