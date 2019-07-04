Traveling. And I thought we were going to the farmers’ market. Nooooo….we’re going to be the car for a loooong time.
Wish I were independent of this car.
Y’all be safe today.
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Happy 4th to you… and to all peeps and pets of the uS
All you have to do to improve this situation is to start chewing the seats.
Winston, you’ll have a great time, you just wait and see! Hope everyone has a safe and spectacular July 4th celebration! 🎆🎇🎆
I can’t wait to see where you are going! It’s sure to be a great adventure.
Wags,
Ranger
Hope you are traveling far away from those noisy scary fireworks!!!