To Market To Market

Posted on July 6, 2019

To buy a fat pig.

Naw, fresh water and strawberries for me today.

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
6 Responses to To Market To Market

  1. theguster says:
    July 6, 2019 at 9:23 am

    What about a plum bun?

    Reply
  2. WestScott says:
    July 6, 2019 at 10:21 am

    Are you going home again, home again jiggity jig? 🐷

    Reply
  3. Kismet says:
    July 6, 2019 at 10:29 am

    With all those peeps there, I’m sure some would qualify as fat pigs.

    Reply
  4. Sue Ellen says:
    July 6, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    What….. no WATERMELON ??? That is my favorite. Mac ArOoOo ♪ ^.^

    Reply
  5. World Of Animals, Inc. says:
    July 6, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    What a wonderful day to go to the market. We hope you made some new friends. Water and strawberries sound delicious right now. It’s really hot here. Thanks for sharing. Have a fun day.

    Reply
  6. Humphrey says:
    July 7, 2019 at 12:19 pm

    We got watermelon, ice cream and other good ‘stuff’ too! Love the ice cream – I was a white bearded boy for a bit! Someday we should meet up! – Humphrey

    Reply

