A study in black and green

Posted on July 11, 2019 by

About The Scottie Chronicles

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
4 Responses to A study in black and green

  1. nordhuesn says:
    July 11, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    You passed the test – studied hard! Looks amazing.

    Reply
  2. Banks and Sherlock says:
    July 11, 2019 at 5:55 pm

    ❤️🐾❤️🐾❤️🐾
    We like the fellow sitting in front of the Buddha Baby!!

    Can’t wait for our Winston time, coming up soon!

    Arooo Bark
    Sherlock & Banks

    Reply
  3. Kismet says:
    July 12, 2019 at 12:23 pm

    With some blue and white for embellishment.

    Reply
  4. rjkeyedup says:
    July 12, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    Love your Buddha buddy – smiling with good Karma for you little Winston… AArroooo, Oz & Cal

    Reply

