A red letter day

I rocked the Farmers Market this morning. No incidents. No tangle ups. No trying to eat other dogs.
You’re welcome.
And, hey, they even asked me to be on a dog calendar.
Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
Oh Winston, what a face! Ozzy’s mom sends cuddles and kisses!!!
Want a copy of that calendar too..
Woohoo! High Paws!
Mom doesn’t trust me to not make a fuss at public outings. I just get too excited and have to shout out HELLO to all da other dogs. Certain dogs I have to give them fierce attitude and dat does not make Mom happy.
Wags,
Ranger
Just don’t agree to be the poster boy for Friday the 13th.
Will you pose au nautral??? What a day for you! Congrats on your self-control! Good boy. AROOOOO!!!
Sounds like your two-year old maturity has kicked in! Good for you, and to be asked to be on a dog calendar? Well, SMH! That means you’ll be a ‘pin-up boy’, Winston! I can’t wait to see it and find out what month they will feature you! 😉
Nice!! Ma says I do well around peeps, it’s other doggies I have to bark hello at, and apparently, peeps have a problem with that. sigh. Anyhu, congrats on bein’ a calendar dude! Will you be wearing a long or short skirt??
Kisses,
Ruby ♥