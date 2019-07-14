-
Latest Twitter Barks
- Silent Sunday scottiechronicles.com/2019/07/14/sil… https://t.co/Y61yqXClPsbarked 1 day ago
- A red letter day scottiechronicles.com/2019/07/13/a-r… https://t.co/xz890qteedbarked 2 days ago
- A study in black and green scottiechronicles.com/2019/07/11/a-s… https://t.co/fvn3Nt0Zolbarked 4 days ago
- To Grain or Not to Grain scottiechronicles.com/2019/07/08/to-… https://t.co/nZphhRazszbarked 1 week ago
- Silent Sunday scottiechronicles.com/2019/07/07/sil… https://t.co/vQBqtEiGiPbarked 1 week ago
Blogroll
Digging for something?
Topics Barked Most About
- animals
- art
- Beach Blanket Bingo
- canine cancer
- Christmas
- death
- dog art
- dog behavior
- dog blogs
- dog diets
- dog gifts
- dog grooming
- dog health
- dog photography
- dog photos
- dog pictures
- dog rescue
- dogs
- dogs with blogs
- dog toys
- dog training
- food
- Foto Fun
- Friday's Foto Fun
- friendship
- funny dog photos
- funny dog pictures
- gardening
- gifts for dog lovers
- grief
- halloween
- holidays
- humor
- life
- love
- mourning
- mourning the loss of a pet
- movies
- pets
- photography
- photos
- photos of dogs
- photos of Scotties
- postaday
- puppies
- Scottie art
- Scottie Chronicles
- Scottie dogs
- Scottie ears
- scottie health
- Scottie photos
- Scottie pictures
- Scottie puppies
- Scottie puppy pictures
- Scotties
- Scottish Terrier
- Scottish Terrier Month
- Scottish Terriers
- snow
- Stuart
- Stuart the Scottie
- Stuart the Scottish Terrier
- Terriers
- Thanksgiving
- The Scottie Chronicles
- Thundershirt
- travel
- traveling with a dog
- traveling with dogs
- watercolor
- watercolor art
- watercolors
- Watercolor Wednesday
- weather
- writing
Dig Around in Past Posts
Join the Conversation
Kismet on Silent Sunday The Scottie Chronicl… on Silent Sunday The Scottie Chronicl… on Silent Sunday The Scottie Chronicl… on Silent Sunday Humphrey on A red letter day Kismet on Silent Sunday rjkeyedup on Silent Sunday theguster on Silent Sunday starfighter441 on To Grain or Not to Grain Humphrey on A study in black and gree…
Meet a Few Friends
Follow The Scottie Chronicles on TwitterMy Tweets
Boy, I sure could go for some cold water right now. It’s pretty hot today and I am feeling parched and dry. My furs are making me warm, too. I hope someone remembers I am out here without a
bowl of water…peeps, peeps?
HA! You know the peeps wouldn’t forget me. Right. They wouldn’t. Would they?
Peeptress, I think I need a haircut – then I’d be much cooler.
You know, we don’t even clipper his back jacket. Everything is hand stripped. And I’m wondering if we should clipper it.
Don’t just sit there, make some mischief.
Don’t worry. I do, but the Peepstress doesn’t sqwaak about it much. You OK?
Yeah, except that I’m moulting right now and not at my best appearance-wise.