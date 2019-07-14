Silent Sunday

Winston welcomes you to The Scottie Chronicles - a dog blog that began in 2009 as a voice for Stuart, a more than memorable black, brindle and white Scottish Terrier who captured hearts around the world. Stuart passed suddenly in December 2015 from cardiac hemangiosarcoma, a nasty cancer that took him far too early. He would have been 12 years old in March 2018. The Scottie Chronicles is dedicated to Stuart and the joy he shared with everyone who met him or saw him from afar. If you love Scotties, please follow along. Arroooo!
  1. theguster says:
    July 14, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    Boy, I sure could go for some cold water right now. It’s pretty hot today and I am feeling parched and dry. My furs are making me warm, too. I hope someone remembers I am out here without a
    bowl of water…peeps, peeps?

  2. rjkeyedup says:
    July 14, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    Peeptress, I think I need a haircut – then I’d be much cooler.

  3. Kismet says:
    July 14, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    Don’t just sit there, make some mischief.

